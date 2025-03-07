Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Experts are warning about the burgeoning threat of the measles virus, as families and students gear up for spring break.

The viral disease has resulted in nearly 160 infections in Texas and more in other states around the country. An unvaccinated child died last month in the Lone Star State and a second person in neighboring New Mexico may have also died as a result of the outbreak.

Approximately one out of five people who get measles will be hospitalized.

Last year, the government issued a travel advisory after just 58 cases were reported. Now, experts are warning about this year’s spring break travel.

"It's not so much about who you're traveling with as it's about the people you don't know that you're going to be around as you're traveling," Mark Dworkin, associate director of epidemiology at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Public Health, told CBS News this week. "You get on a plane. You're with a whole lot of people. Everybody's got a different feeling about everything, and that includes about immunizations."

open image in gallery Millions of Americans are expected to travel for spring break this year. Health officials are telling people to remain cautious amid the transmission of the measles virus ( AFP via Getty Images )

This year, roughly 173 million Americans are expected to take to the skies in March and April, Airlines for America told ABC News.

Those who have been fully vaccinated have lifelong protection, and two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine are 97 percent effective against measles.

While the majority of the nation’s adolescents have two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine or more, breakthrough infections have occurred in the recent outbreak. Those types of infections are more likely in areas with outbreaks.

Breakthrough infections are usually associated with milder disease and symptoms, including fever, runny nose and other symptoms.

Still, measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases, with the ability to live for up to two hours in the air after someone who is infected leaves. Some people may not know they have it, as the viral incubation period is typically between 11 to 12 days from exposure to the point when symptoms start.

open image in gallery The majority of people who are vaccinated are protected against measles. However, breakthrough infections can occur in areas where there virus is spreading ( Getty Images )

“About three out of 100 people who get two doses of MMR vaccine will get measles if exposed to the virus. However, they are more likely to have a milder illness, and are also less likely to spread the disease to other people,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Officials are warning those who remain unvaccinated against measles about the risk of traveling.

"We're not dealing with business-as-usual right now," Dworkin said, "and this is a disease that people who are incubating this disease who are going to get it, they can be infectious days before they even start to get sick."