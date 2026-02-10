Warning as illegal melatonin products found for sale on popular websites

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health retailers and prominent online marketplaces are illegally advertising melatonin supplements, a leading consumer watchdog has warned.

Which? revealed it discovered melatonin products promoted across major platforms including AliExpress, Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Superdrug marketplace, and Temu. Sometimes, the products featured excessively high doses.

In the UK, melatonin, a hormone crucial for regulating sleep, is strictly available only with a prescription.

While the NHS typically recommends a starting dose of 2mg from GPs, Which? consistently observed supplements listed at 10mg – the maximum dose usually advised for people suffering with long-term insomnia.

Alarmingly, one product, Balincer’s Melatonin Nighttime Sleep Aid, was found on Temu claiming to contain 30mg.

Melatonin should only be available by prescription in the UK ( American Heart Association )

In many of the listings, melatonin was not mentioned in the image or product name but was only visible on the list of ingredients.

Which? saw eight supplements claiming to be “night-time fat burners” on eBay that listed melatonin among their ingredients. One example, Live Nature’s Night Time Fat Burner supplements, did not specify how much melatonin was in the product at all.

The watchdog also claimed sellers hid the fact that products contained melatonin in their listings to stop the platforms detecting and removing the products.

It is illegal to market melatonin without a prescription in the UK because without it can interfere with common medications like anti-depressants and contraception and cause unpleasant side effects like headaches, dizziness and mood changes.

Which? head of consumer policy, Sue Davies, said: “It’s really worrying that melatonin is being illegally marketed on popular online marketplaces without a prescription – putting consumers’ health at risk.

“If shoppers buy from sellers illegally advertising melatonin, there is no telling what the products will contain – they could contain too much melatonin or other potentially harmful substances, which could lead to dangerous side effects.

“Better oversight of the industry is desperately needed so the government and regulators can crack down on illegal listings and ensure that any sellers who break the rules are held to account.”

AliExpress said: “AliExpress takes product safety very seriously and maintains strict policies to ensure a safe and compliant online shopping experience.

“We have promptly removed the flagged listings flagged by Which? We are also taking appropriate enforcement actions against the sellers found to be in violation of our policies.”

Amazon said: “Safety is our top priority, and we require all products offered in our store to comply with applicable laws, regulations and Amazon policies.

“The highlighted items have been removed.”

eBay said: “Consumer safety is a top priority for eBay. These items violate eBay policy and have been removed.

“We are reviewing the wider marketplace to remove any identical listings. We are continually updating filters to prevent bad actors from circumventing our policies. Notably, a number of the listings highlighted by Which? were unavailable for purchase even prior to the investigation being shared with eBay.”

Superdrug said: “Topically applied products that contain melatonin as one of their ingredients are widely available for general sale across the UK.

“We have contacted the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for clarification on the guidelines for including melatonin as an ingredient within topically-applied products.”

Temu said many of the melatonin products identified had already been detected and removed before the Which? inquiry, and the remaining products were removed on the same day Which? flagged them, and the sellers penalised.