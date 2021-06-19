Almost half of menopausal women say they were forced to ‘seek private care’
Exclusive: ‘A lot of GPs don’t have adequate menopause education,’ says expert
Almost half of women going through the menopause say they were left with no option but to seek private healthcare, troubling new research has suggested.
Healthcare providers told The Independent menopausal women are resorting to private treatment due to failing to get proper support or correct prescriptions from NHS doctors.
Campaigners warned some women are racking up debt by borrowing money from the bank or relatives as private treatment can spiral into costing thousands of pounds.
