Tens of thousands of new mothers have been left “hopeless” and “isolated” during the pandemic, with the NHS seeing record numbers of referrals to maternal mental health services.

Requests for help from new, expectant and bereaved mothers jumped 40 per cent in 2021 compared to 2019, analysis by The Independent has revealed.

NHS data shows mental health referrals hit an all-time high of 23,673 in November last year, with average monthly referrals for the whole of 2021 running 21 per cent higher than the year before from 17,226 to 21,990.

Leading doctors and experts say the figure show that the mental health and welfare of pregnant women and babies have been overlooked during the pandemic.

Among those affected when support systems were “suddenly” removed in March 2020 was Leanne, a woman who had her second child just before the pandemic and suffered a mental health crisis. She told The Independent how she struggled following the first lockdown.

“I just thought, oh god my recovery is going to stop, how am I going to get better now, because I’ve got no support, I’m on my own with it,” she said.

“I was [also] anticipating the lockdown… in addition to the nursery closing, and I was getting quite anxious about that and feeling quite hopeless but quite quickly… the pressure piled on me was enormous and I had no one who could see me or support me.

“Parents were left isolated… Parents that are unwell and just literally have care withdrawn or support overnight, doesn’t seem to me proportionate.”

Campaigners across the country have previously raised concerns over visiting restrictions imposed on maternity services at NHS hospitals across the country, which have limited partners’ access to some maternal appointments.

These restrictions were also applied to maternal mental health units, and Leanne, who was acutely unwell, was forced in May 2020 to choose between being admitted and not seeing her first son for months.

Perinatal mental health services offer care to mothers suffering mental health difficulties prior to birth and up to 24 months after, and have been a flagship service for the NHS.

The surge in demand comes after the NHS failed to hit targets for 2020-21 for such services. Provisional data for December to January 2021 shows 40,000 women accessed the services against a target of 57,000 for 2021-22.

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan MP, Labour’s shadow cabinet minister for mental health, said the figures uncovered by The Independent were “extremely concerning” and that pregnant women had been “forgotten about through the pandemic”.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists’ lead for perinatal mental health services, Dr Joanne Black, said the NHS pandemic recovery plan had lost sight of women in pregnancy and children under two years old, who have been “disproportionately affected”.

“I’m seeing women who haven’t gone out, [and have] done what they’ve been told,” she said. “It’s almost as if public health messaging perpetuated mental health difficulties. Really isolated women, who can’t figure out how to break the cycle of feeling terrified by the world.”

Dr Black said the mental health of the youngest children, who do not have a voice and have experienced “very traumatised” parents, has not been talked about or addressed, which was storing up problems for the health service in the future.

She added that during the pandemic, many perinatal services lost access to the buildings they were based out of and are still carrying out largely online and telephone appointments.

Dr Black said there is not an incentive for NHS trusts to move them back into clinics as online consultations are “less expensive”.

“These are the mums talking about suicidal ideations. Very dark thoughts,” she said. “You can’t do that when children are home schooling on the desk next to them. Online can’t be the only offer, but at the moment, lots of services simply haven’t got physical space in which to invite families in.”

Dr Black also explained how it was much more difficult to spot and talk about safeguarding problems, such as domestic violence. In December, The Independent revealed fears from social workers that virtual visits were leading to them missing warning signs over children’s safety.

Laura Seebohm, chief executive of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, said the consequence of untreated perinatal mental illness can be “devastating” and it was more vital than ever to address the pre-Covid gaps in care and adequately fund services women, babies and families depend on.

An NHS spokesperson said the service is ”committed to looking after both the physical and mental health of pregnant women and at no point during the pandemic were new mums deprioritised.”