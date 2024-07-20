Support truly

Police have launched an urgent search for two patients who have escaped aLondon mental health hospital.

The men, Adil Maxamed, 20, and Ramon Martin, 31 were two of three patients who absconded from Springfield Hospital in south west London on Friday night.

Met officers detained one man at around 00:45hrs on 20 July at a residential address in south London and returned him to the hospital.

Police have appealed for help to locate the two men, however, warned the public not to approach them.

Both were patients at the hospital under the Mental Health Act. Mr Martin sustained injuries to his arm while breaking the glass door, which required medical attention.

In a statement, police said at 22:35 hours on 19 July the two men entered Tooting Bec station and boarded a Northern Line train. Enquiries are ongoing to track their subsequent movements. It is not known whether the two have remained together.

Adil Maxamed has links to Kingston. Ramon Martin has links to Battersea.

Anyone who may have seen either of them is asked to call 101 using the ref 8713/19 jul. For any immediate sighting, please dial 999.

Springfield Hospital, based in Tooting Bec, is run by South West London and St George’s Mental Health Trust.