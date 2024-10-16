Short ‘micro-walks’ could improve health, study suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Short ‘micro-walks’ lasting as little as 10 seconds could be beneficial to health, new research has suggested.

A study from scientists at the University of Milan found when people walk in stints of 10 to 30 seconds, with breaks in between, they use more energy and burn more calories than continuously walking the same distance.

Volunteers who took part in the research walked for varying lengths of time, including short bursts with breaks lasting several minutes, and walking longer durations of up to four minutes.

The biologists found these ‘micro-walks’ used up to 60 per cent more energy than longer episodes of walking or climbing, despite the walks covering the same distance. Expending more energy leads to more calories being burned.

When people walk in short stints with breaks in between, they use more energy and burn more calories ( Getty )

Writing in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B Journal, Dr Francesco Luciano and his colleagues said: “Breaking up sedentary time with brief strolls … can greatly increase energy expended daily and improve health.”

The NHS recommends adults partake in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity a week.

“When we walk for shorter bouts, we use more energy and consume more oxygen to cover the same distance,” Dr Luciano, the first author of the study, told The Guardian.

“It’s like having a car that consumes more fuel during the first few kilometres than it does afterwards.”

Even if walking in short bursts is not feasible, Dr Luciano said the study shows how important it is to get up and move so you're not sitting for extended periods of time – even if it is just to go from your desk to the kitchen.

The research regarding how many steps people should be taking a day is currently unclear.

While a number of studies highlight the benefits of walking a certain number of steps per day, walking expert Dr Elroy Aguiar previously told The Independent: “Studies have shown that volume is not significant unless you also do it at a higher intensity.”

To cover all bases, Dr Aguiar recommends maintaining both a higher daily step count and a faster walking cadence. He said people don’t have to walk 10,000 steps a day to experience most of the health benefits on offer.

“The research is suggesting around 7,000 to 8,000 steps per day in terms of volume, and part of that should include 20 to 30 minutes of walking at 100 to 130 steps per minute or faster,” Dr Aguiar added.

“That would be the most efficient combination for getting the volume and intensity benefits.”

Although he said: “There is no higher limit to how much walking activity is good or bad for you – the more steps you get, the better it is.”