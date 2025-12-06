Five ways microplastics can harm your brain and fuel diseases

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new study has revealed how microplastics can cause inflammation in the brain, fuelling neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

The study, conducted by scientists at the University of Technology Sydney and Auburn University in the US, shows that humans consume 250g of microplastics every year – roughly the size of a dinner plate.

Published in the peer-reviewed journal Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, it outlined five ways the tiny fragments – found in processed food and drinks, contaminated seafood, teabags, salt, dust, soil, and synthetic fibres – trigger inflammation and cause issues in the brain.

open image in gallery Microplastics can disrupt brain function ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Disrupting the blood-brain barrier

University of Technology Sydney associate professor and study co-author, Kamal Dua, said: “Microplastics actually weaken the blood–brain barrier, making it leaky.

“Once that happens, immune cells and inflammatory molecules are activated, which then causes even more damage to the barrier’s cells.”

Triggering immune cell activity

Once the barrier is disrupted, the body’s immune system is activated.

“The body treats microplastics as foreign intruders, which prompts the brain’s immune cells to attack them,” explained Prof Dua.

Generating oxidative stress

The brain can also experience oxidative stress when affected by toxins or environmental pollutants, leading to cellular and tissue damage.

Microplastics do this by increasing the amount of unstable molecules, or “reactive oxygen species”, which can damage cells and weaken the body’s antioxidant systems that usually keep these particles in check.

Impairing mitochondria

“Microplastics also interfere with the way mitochondria produce energy, reducing the supply of ATP, or adenosine triphosphate, which is the fuel cells need to function,” Prof Dua continued.

Mitochondria, also known as the “powerhouse” of the cell, produce around 90 per cent of the energy that the body needs to function.

open image in gallery Microplastics can be found in processed food, synthetic fibres and dust ( Getty Images )

Damaging neurons

The disruption in mitochondria can then lead to brain cell damage, impairing neurons.

“This energy shortfall weakens neuron activity and can ultimately damage brain cells,” Prof Dua explained. “All these pathways interact with each other to increase damage in the brain.”

The research also explored the specific ways in which microplastics could contribute to the onset of Alzheimer’s, including triggering increased build-up of beta-amyloid and tau, and Parkinson’s.

While the researchers stressed that further investigation is required to establish a direct link, the evidence suggests it could worsen the diseases, and the study recommended reducing exposure to plastics overall.

“We need to change our habits and use less plastic,” said study co-author Dr Keshav Raj Paudel.

“Steer clear of plastic containers and plastic cutting boards, don’t use the dryer, choose natural fibres instead of synthetic ones and eat less processed and packaged foods.”

Earlier this year, research revealed that microplastics are more likely to be found in the brain than in any other part of the body.

The average amount, 4,800 micrograms per gram of microplastics in brain tissue, was found to be the same as the amount found in a standard plastic spoon, according to the study published in Nature Medicine, a monthly peer-reviewed medical journal.