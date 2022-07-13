Three million people in England yet to get a Covid jab

Three million people remain unvaccinated against Covid as MPs call for renewed push on vaccine roll out.

The Public Accounts Committee warned on Wednesday many of the unvaccinated individuals are “young city-dwellers” with just five cities accounting for a quarter of those not jabbed.

MPs warned people remain at risk of death and hospitalisation, calling for the NHS and public health authorities to “redouble” efforts on vaccinations.

It comes ahead of a decision from the government’s Joint Committee On Vaccinations and Immunisations on the roll out of autumn Covid boosters.

The new “widespread” Omicron wave prompted public health authorities in Europe to recommend a second booster Covid jab to the over 60s earlier this week.

NHS England data showed as of Tuesday five million people have had a fourth Covid vaccine dose and 171,388 have had a fifth.

The MP’s warning comes as new figures published Wednesday revealed the UK’s death toll from Covid-19 has passed the 200,000 mark.

The grim milestone comes as infections and hospital admissions are once again on the rise, driven by the coronavirus subvariant Omicron BA.2 - though the number of deaths remains well below levels reached in previous waves.

The number of mentions of Covid-19 on death certificates has always been the most reliable and consistent measure of coronavirus mortality, as it not affected by factors such as reduced levels of testing, as happened in the early months of the pandemic.

It is now the only UK-wide measure of mortality.

MPs report has warned of persistent low uptake among some vulnerable groups such as pregnant women. As of February only 58 per cent had received two doses.

NHS England, the report said, has begun reducing staffing in vaccination sites for 2022 in anticipation of lower demand.

PAC chair Dame Meg Hillier, said: “The Department and NHS England must build on the initial successes of the vaccine programme and redouble efforts to reach people who are unvaccinated and at greater risk of becoming hospitalised or dying as a result of Covid-19.

“Despite work to date, low vaccination rates persist in many vulnerable groups and fresh approaches are needed to reach then.

“The Committee recognises the enormous effort by those who developed, secured and administered our Covid vaccines. The vaccine programme made a real difference. As well as saving lives it has reduced the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

“It’s important that the early success does not mean that the Department and NHS England take their eye off the ball in tackling future challenges and getting vaccines to hard to reach groups.”