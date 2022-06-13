UK monkeypox cases rise by 28% as 470 people now infected with virus
An additional 104 cases of monkeypox have been detected in the UK — a rise of 28 per cent — bringing the nationwide total to 470.
The latest infections have all been detected in England, the UK Heath Security Agency said.
There are currently 452 confirmed cases in England, 12 in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and four in Wales.
In its latest announcement, UKHSA said anyone can contract monkeypox, particularly those who have close contact with an infected, symptomatic individual. Currently, most cases are among gay and bisexual men, the agency added.
UKHSA said people should contact a sexual health clinic if they have a rash with blisters.
The UK has recorded the most cases to date, followed by Spain (259), Portugal (191) and Germany (150). More than 1,300 infections have been confirmed worldwide.
The Venezuelan government said on Sunday it had recorded its first case of monkeypox in a man who entered the country though its principal airport near Caracas after arriving from Madrid.
Contact tracing is taking place, health minister Magaly Gutierrez said on Twitter.
“He was immediately isolated, the pertinent tests were carried out and samples were taken, giving a positive result,” the ministry said in a statement.
