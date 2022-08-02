Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Monkeypox: UK health officials identify new symptoms

‘It is important to recognise that just one or two genital or anal lesions, or lesions in the mouth, can be signs of monkeypox, especially if you have had a new sexual partner,’ says UK Health Security Agency

Samuel Lovett
Senior News Correspondent
Tuesday 02 August 2022 17:36
Comments

Related: What it’s like to recover from monkeypox

Health officials in the UK have updated the case definition of monkeypox to include new symptoms associated with the disease.

A single lesion or lesions on the genitals, anus and surrounding area, lesions in the mouth, and anal pain or bleeding, especially if the individual has had a new sexual partner recently, have all been identified as symptoms of the viral infection by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The majority of people with monkeypox can safely manage their symptoms at home and there have been no reported deaths.

Most people experience mild symptoms but it can cause a significant illness in some, requiring hospitalisation, including for severe pain, UKHSA added.

Recommended

Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at UKHSA, said: “We continue to see new diagnoses of monkeypox, passed on primarily through close or sexual contact.

“We have updated our case definitions to reflect the clinical presentations that have been seen during this outbreak. It is important to recognise that just one or two genital or anal lesions, or lesions in the mouth, can be signs of monkeypox, especially if you have had a new sexual partner. If you think you have monkeypox, stay at home and contact 111 or your local sexual health service for advice.

“There is still a need to be cautious and stay alert for symptoms. For many people symptoms can be mild but for some people, hospital treatment may be required.”

Monkeypox has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organisation but the risk in the UK remains the same, experts have said

(UK Health Security Agency/PA Media)

Commenting on the case definition update, Professor Jonathan Ball, a virologist at the University of Nottingham, said: “The majority of monkeypox cases outside of Central and Western Africa are in gay, bisexual and other men having sex with men and the symptoms experienced in this group can be different to symptoms seen in other outbreaks.

“Therefore extending the list of potential symptoms to reflect this will ensure that as many cases as possible can be identified and isolated, and their contacts traced to help bring the current outbreak to an end.”

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

The new advice comes after the World Health Organisation announced that the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency.

The WHO label – a “public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)” – is designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

In the UK, there were 2,208 confirmed cases in the UK as of 21 July, according to data from UKHSA. Of these, 2,115 are in England.

Recommended

In the latest technical briefing from UKHSA, the evidence suggests that “transmission continues to occur primarily within interconnected sexual networks”.

The agency added: “Currently we are not seeing significant levels of transmission outside of these networks, but we continue to monitor for changes.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in