Monkeypox cases have more than doubled in the UK as the disease continues to spread globally.

Public health officials have announced a further 36 cases of monkeypox, up from 20 on Friday.

In an update on Monday Dr Sue Hopkins, chief medical adviser for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said: “Alongside reports of further cases being identified in other countries globally, we continue to identify additional cases in the UK. Thank you to everyone who has come forward for testing already and supported our contact tracing efforts – you are helping us limit the spread of this infection in the UK.”

She added because the virus spreads through close contact UKHSA is urging people to be aware of any unusual rashes or lesions and to contact a sexual health service if they have any symptoms.

UKHSA said it has purchased supplies of a “safe” smallpox vaccine and this is being offered to those who have had close contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox. Those who are considered at high risk following exposure have been advised to isolate at home for up to 21 days.

The public health authourity confirmed as of Monday 1,000 doses of the vaccine Imvanex have been issues or are in the process of being issued to NHS trusts.

It said there are more than 3,500 doses of Imvanex currently in the UK.

The news comes as the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said EU countries should review their small pox vaccine availability and update their contract tracing systems as 62 cases were confirmed accross eight EU countries and a further 42 probable cases under investigation.

The World Health Organisation has confirmed 92 confirmed cases of monkeypox around the world - including Europe and the US - and another 28 suspected infections. This tally does not include cases in Israel, Switzerland and Austria which were announced later.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, Sir Jeremy Farrar, the director of Wellcome Trust, said “We have never seen anything like this before, with such a number of cases” in so many countries.

He added: “The virus may have changed, but I think that’s unlikely. More likely is, I think, that the niche that this virus now finds itself in has allowed for some superspreader events and those individuals involved in that have then travelled to other parts of the world and taken the infection with them.”

He said the fact that the virus has “spread across borders so quickly is different” from what has been seen before.

The stages of monkeypox as the infection develops (UK Health Security Agency/PA) (PA Media)

Experts have said while the spread is concerning the Monkey Pox is not likley to be seen on the same scale as Covid.

Monkey Pox is spread through close contact between people who can become infected through air droplets, contact with the leisons on someone infected.

Dr David Heymann, who formerly headed WHO’s emergencies department, told the Associated Press the leading theory to explain the spread of the disease was sexual transmission at events held in Spain and Belgium.

The disease is spread through close contact (Brian W J Mahyvia/CDC/Reuters)

“We know monkeypox can spread when there is close contact with the lesions of someone who is infected, and it looks like sexual contact has now amplified that transmission,” Dr Heymann said.

A notable number of cases in the UK and Europe have so far been identified in gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men, however, there is no evidence that monkey pox is specifically a sexually transmitted disease.

More to follow...