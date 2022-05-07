A person in England has been diagnosed with the rare viral infection monkeypox, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

The patient had recently travelled from Nigeria, which is where they are believed to have contracted the infection, before travelling to the UK.

The person is receiving care at the expert infectious disease unit at the Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that does not spread easily between people but can be spread when someone is in close contact with an infected person.

According to the UKHSA, there is a very low risk of transmission to the general population.

Experts are currently working closely with the NHS, it said, adding it will be contacting people who might have been in close contact with the individual to provide information and health advice.

A number of passengers who travelled in close proximity to the patient on the same flight to the UK will be contacted, the health agency said.

Although people without symptoms are not considered infectious, as a precaution, those who have been in close proximity are being contacted to ensure that if they do become unwell they can be treated quickly, it added.

Dr Colin Brown, director of clinical and emerging infections, UKHSA, said: “It is important to emphasise that monkeypox does not spread easily between people and the overall risk to the general public is very low.

“We are working with NHS England and NHS Improvement (NHSEI) to contact the individuals who have had close contact with the case prior to confirmation of their infection, to assess them as necessary and provide advice.

“UKHSA and the NHS have well established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with cases of imported infectious disease and these will be strictly followed.”

More follows...