Morning-after pill to be given out free at pharmacies

The morning-after pill is set to become free in all of England’s pharmacies in a move to end an “unfair postcode lottery” for the contraceptive.

The proposal will be announced on Monday as part of the government's plans for investment in community pharmacies, with the change due to come into force later this year.

It comes after sexual health experts last year called for the contraceptive to be made available for general sale in places such as supermarkets and petrol stations.

It is free from most GPs and sexual health clinics, but can cost up to £30 from pharmacies. Health minister Stephen Kinnock said the plan would make sure “women can access this essential healthcare”.

“Women across England face an unfair postcode lottery when seeking emergency contraception, with access varying dramatically depending on where they live,” Mr Kinnock told the BBC.

open image in gallery The proposal will be announced on Monday as part of the government's plans for investment in community pharmacies

“[This plan will ensure] women can access this essential healthcare when they need it, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay,” Mr Kinnock added.

The morning-after pill is medication designed to stop unwanted pregnancies. It is usually taken within three to five days of having unprotected sex but is more effective the sooner it is taken.

Dr Janet Barter, president of the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare, said last year it was important to remove barriers to contraception.

“Access to contraception is such a basic human right and it is high time we begin to remove the barriers people face accessing oral emergency contraception,” Dr Barter said.

“We want to make oral emergency contraception free and easily accessible to everyone who needs it, at a time and place that suits them, be that in a supermarket or their local sexual health clinic.

“We believe that the reclassification of oral emergency contraception from a pharmacy medicine to general sales list would be an enormous step forward, giving people autonomy and empowering them to make the right decision for themselves.”

She said it was of the “upmost importance” for women to be able to access the morning-after pill as soon as possible.

Her calls were backed by 14,000 health workers and organisations, including the Royal College of GPs, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine and the Faculty of Public Health.