Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

NHS hospital declares rare ‘black alert’ due to high number of unwell patients

People thinking of going to Morriston Hospital in Swansea are being urged to seek alternative options to the emergency department

Holly Evans
Thursday 04 April 2024 18:27
Comments
Morriston Hospital in Swansea has been placed on a ‘black alert'
Morriston Hospital in Swansea has been placed on a ‘black alert' (Google Maps )

An NHS hospital in Wales has been placed on a rare ‘Black Alert’ due to a high number of patients who are extremely unwell.

Morriston Hospital in Swansea announced a business continuity incident due to “exceptional demand” over the past week.

A statement from the Swansea Bay University Health Board said the move followed similar demand seen at other hospitals along the M4 corridor in south Wales.

Hospital officials are now asking patients to seek an alternative to A&E unless “absolutely unavoidable”, with people suffering minor injuries and common ailments urged to choose other options.

Family members have also been urged to collect loved ones who have been told they can be discharged. “This is better for them and will help us as we need to focus on caring for those patients who cannot go home,” a statement read.

In a post on social media and on their official website, the health board said:  "We have now declared a business continuity incident, our highest level of escalation, due to exceptional demand.

“We are seeing very high numbers of patients who are extremely unwell. This follows similar demand at other hospitals along the M4 corridor in South Wales this week. Please use alternatives to the Emergency Department (A&E) whenever possible."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in