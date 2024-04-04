NHS hospital declares rare ‘black alert’ due to high number of unwell patients
People thinking of going to Morriston Hospital in Swansea are being urged to seek alternative options to the emergency department
An NHS hospital in Wales has been placed on a rare ‘Black Alert’ due to a high number of patients who are extremely unwell.
Morriston Hospital in Swansea announced a business continuity incident due to “exceptional demand” over the past week.
A statement from the Swansea Bay University Health Board said the move followed similar demand seen at other hospitals along the M4 corridor in south Wales.
Hospital officials are now asking patients to seek an alternative to A&E unless “absolutely unavoidable”, with people suffering minor injuries and common ailments urged to choose other options.
Family members have also been urged to collect loved ones who have been told they can be discharged. “This is better for them and will help us as we need to focus on caring for those patients who cannot go home,” a statement read.
In a post on social media and on their official website, the health board said: "We have now declared a business continuity incident, our highest level of escalation, due to exceptional demand.
“We are seeing very high numbers of patients who are extremely unwell. This follows similar demand at other hospitals along the M4 corridor in South Wales this week. Please use alternatives to the Emergency Department (A&E) whenever possible."
