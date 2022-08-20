Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother has urged parents to “trust their instincts” after a small change to their toddler’s eye turned out to be a rare cancer that resulted in his death.

Jessica Neal and her husband, Lee, initially thought their baby, Ted, had rubbed sand into his eye at the beach when it looked different while on holiday in August last year.

“I couldn’t put my finger on what was different about it, it wasn’t inflamed or sore, but it was starting to look like it was protruding,” the 35-year-old said.

Ted’s parents initially thought he had rubbed sand in his eye when noticing something was different (Jessica Neal / SWNS)

“Throughout the week it was gradually becoming more obvious and when I pointed it out to Lee and he could see it too.”

Tests revealed their infant had a cancerous tumour in one of his sinuses which was so rare that it did not have a name until January this year.

He had chemotherapy and surgery, but the cancer spread to his brain and down his spinal cord.

Ted died in April this year aged 16 months.

Ted was diagnosed with a rare tumour in his eye (Jessica Neal / SWNS)

His mother said she is glad she trusted her instincts and went to hospital when she did - even thought she expected to be told it was nothing.

“I think we would have lost him sooner if I hadn’t. It gave us that eight months with him,” Ms Neal from Calverton in Nottingham said.

“His eye hadn’t swelled that much when I took him in but I just had a feeling and within a week his face had completely changed and we had the diagnosis.”

Ted’s mother says she is glad she trusted her instincts as it gave her months longer with her son (Jessica Neal / SWNS)

Doctors said Ted had an unspecified sarcoma, which has now been named as mesenchymal chondrosarcoma, in his ethmoid sinus.

“He battled so hard and he was such a happy boy though it all. Sadly he lost his life when the cancer spread to his brain but we’ll have those eight months of memories forever,” his mother said.

She added: “I would urge anyone to trust their instincts if they think something is wrong. Even if it just gives you piece of mind.”

Additional reporting by agencies