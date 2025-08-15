Patients warned not to turn to fake weight loss jabs after UK Mounjaro price hike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Medical experts have warned Britons not to turn to fake weight loss jabs after fears the Mounjaro price hike could make it unaffordable for people “already struggling to pay for it”.

The cost of the drug, dubbed the “King Kong” of weight loss medicine, is set to triple in the UK after its US-owned company equalised costs in markets across the globe.

A month’s supply of the highest doses of the jab will rise from £122 to £330 - an increase of 170 per cent.

Though this will not affect patients prescribed the jab on the NHS, it will affect thousands of people who are currently buying the medicine privately.

Professor Claire Anderson, president of the Royal Pharmacist Society (RPS), said the price hike risks rendering the jabs out of reach for people already struggling to afford them.

open image in gallery A month’s supply of the highest doses of the jab will rise from £122 to £330 - an increase of 170 per cent. ( PA Wire )

“It’s reassuring that NHS patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes will continue to access Mounjaro,” she told The Independent.

“However, rising private prescription costs may make Mounjaro unaffordable for people in deprived areas already struggling to pay for it.”

She said the RPS urges anyone considering obtaining Mounjaro to do so only from a UK pharmacy that is registered with the General Pharmaceutical Council and with a valid prescription.

She warned fakes could be harmful or non-effective and said: “Counterfeit medicines from unregulated sources pose serious health risks—they can contain incorrect doses, harmful substances or no active ingredient at all.”

open image in gallery The cost of Mounjaro, dubbed the “King Kong” of weight loss medicine, is set to triple in the UK after its US -owned company equalised costs in markets across the globe.

She added that if patients If buying online, check the site displays the official green GPhC logo linking to the GPhC register.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, Chair of the Royal College of GPs, also urged patients to only use reputable outlets and to speak with their private provider if they are concerned about potential price increases to the drug.

She said: “If they are accessing medication through dubious online sources, or without a prescription, it can be a genuine threat to a patient’s safety. In some cases, people may not be buying what they think they are, which is really dangerous.”

Fake jabs for sale in the UK are already a huge concern, with thousands of fraudulent online pharmacies selling such products having been uncovered.

open image in gallery Fake jabs being sold are already a huge concern, with thousands of fraudulent online pharmacies selling such products having been uncovered. ( PA Wire )

Fake versions of Ozempic, another popular brand of weight loss jab, have been found being sold for as little as £13.70 per dose, along with counterfeit versions of other brands, including Rybelsus and Metformin pills, being offered from 24p.

Researchers from Avast, a cybersecurity brand of the company Gen, who conducted the investigation, warned of the “dangerous” threat of the global scam involving more than 5,000 fake pharmacy sites this year, which they say are being run by criminal networks.

Fake jabs can be dangerous as they are unregulated, meaning there is no way of knowing what is in them and how they are produced.

According to Lloyds Pharmacy, fake jabs could contain incorrect doses, the wrong medication or no medication at all. There is also a risk they could contain bacteria or impurities.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has also previously reported having received some reports of people who have been hospitalised after using potentially fake medication.

It said: “Serious side effects reported of those hospitalised, including hypoglycaemic shock and coma, indicate that the pens may contain insulin rather than semaglutide.”

It comes amid the rapid rise of weight-loss medication in the UK – with around 1.5 million people, 4 per cent of households, currently using them.

open image in gallery ( Getty/iStock )

These weight-loss injections, also known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, work by mimicking the natural hormone which regulates blood sugar, appetite and digestion.

In June, the NHS offered Mounjaro to obese patients with a BMI of over 40 and at least four clinical conditions related to their weight, such as heart disease or type 2 diabetes.

Over the next three years, about 240,000 patients are expected to be eligible for the treatment.

Mounjaro’s owner Eli Lily said it would not raise the price paid by the NHS, and it was working with private healthcare providers to maintain access to the jab.

The move reflects how the pharmaceutical industry is navigating policy changes in the US, by far its most lucrative market.

It comes after Donald Trump’s administration complained about “foreign freeloaders” who rely on the US to pay more for medicine.