Warning issued after new mpox strain identified in England
Symptoms include skin rash with blisters, spots or ulcers that can appear anywhere on the body, as well as fever, headache, backache and muscle aches
A new strain of mpox – the virus formerly known as monkeypox – has been found in England, scientists have said.
The disease, which is transmitted from close contact from sufferers including sexual contact, as well as through coughs and sneezes, causes flu-like symptoms including chills, aches, exhaustion and eventually a rash which can form blisters.
The new strain was found in a person who had recently travelled to Asia, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said, with experts saying the case is the latest evidence for how the virus is circulating globally and evolving.
Officials said they identified a "new recombinant mpox virus", which means it has genetic material from different viral strains.
Dr Katy Sinka, head of sexually transmitted infections at UKHSA, said: “Our genomic testing has enabled us to detect this new mpox strain.
“It’s normal for viruses to evolve, and further analysis will help us understand more about how mpox is changing.
She added: “Although mpox infection is mild for many, it can be severe. Getting vaccinated is a proven effective way to protect yourself against severe disease, so please make sure to get the jab if you are eligible.”
This is a breaking story – more follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments