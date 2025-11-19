Common virus jab could be key in fight against multiple sclerosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A groundbreaking new trial is set to investigate whether an mRNA jab, designed to target the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), could offer a novel treatment pathway for multiple sclerosis (MS).

Scientists are exploring this avenue given that EBV, commonly known for causing glandular fever, is present in almost all individuals with MS and is believed to play a significant role in the condition's development.

The virus, contracted by most people by adulthood, remains dormant in the body for life but can reactivate.

This early-stage Phase 2 trial will specifically examine how the investigational vaccine impacts new MS disease activity.

The mRNA technology functions by training the immune system to maintain suppression of the virus.

Beyond treatment, researchers are also considering whether widespread vaccination against EBV could eventually contribute to preventing MS, though further study is required.

open image in gallery The new early-stage Phase 2 trial will look at how an investigational vaccine for EBV may have an effect on new MS disease activity ( PA Wire )

It aims to teach the body how to make a specific protein, which the immune system then “remembers” to help the body prevent EBV from activating and spreading to other cells.

The vaccine will be trialled in patients recently diagnosed with MS who have EBV, with 180 people being recruited across the world.

In the UK, up to 10 sites will take part in the new Horizon trial, which is led by the University of Edinburgh and sponsored by pharmaceutical firm Moderna.

Professor David Hunt, national chief investigator for the trial and director of the MS and neuroimmunology hub at the University of Edinburgh’s Anne Rowling Clinic, said: “This is an important and innovative trial to treat multiple sclerosis by targeting EBV infection using a vaccine.

“Currently, almost all of our disease-modifying treatments for multiple sclerosis work by suppressing the body’s immune system.

“The discovery that EBV plays an important role in the development of multiple sclerosis is opening new avenues for treating the condition.”

Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak, chief scientist (health) for the Scottish Government, said: “The partnership between the University of Edinburgh, the National Institute of Health and Care Research and NHS Research Scotland has enabled the UK to be the first country outside the US to open the study, affording more UK patients the choice to participate in the trial.

“That is a vital step which could potentially lead to a significant breakthrough underpinned by Scottish leadership.”

open image in gallery A new trial will test whether an mRNA jab to protect against a common virus found in almost all people with multiple sclerosis (MS) could treat the condition ( Alamy/PA )

People taking part in the Horizon trial must be aged 18 to 55 and have been diagnosed with MS in the past two years.

The trial will last for around two and a half years.

More information is available from the NIHR Be Part of Research website: bepartofresearch.nihr.ac.uk/join.

Dr Emma Gray, director of research at the MS Society, said: “MS can be debilitating, exhausting and unpredictable, and existing treatments don’t work for everyone.

“Using mRNA vaccine technology to target a common virus is an exciting and innovative approach to developing new treatment options – and it’s great to see how much momentum has built in recent years toward understanding the role of EBV in MS.

“To see this translated into real opportunities for people with MS to take part in clinical trials is fantastic, and we look forward to hearing the results.”