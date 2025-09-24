Groundbreaking study identifies early symptoms of incurable disease

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Doctors may soon identify individuals at higher risk of multiple sclerosis (MS) earlier, following a new study that has pinpointed the disease's "earliest features".

Currently, no exact list of early MS signs exists, meaning many seek varied symptoms before diagnosis.

Yet, early treatment is vital, slowing progression, reducing disability, and improving patients' quality of life.

Researchers from Queen Mary University of London analysed anonymous health records of over 96,000 people registered with UK GP practices, including 15,000 with MS.

open image in gallery People with MS were 1.7 times more likely to experience depression or anxiety five years before diagnosis ( Getty/iStock )

They found that in the five years before diagnosis, people with MS were:

– eight times more likely to report neurological symptoms such as vision changes or numbness.

– 2.5 times more likely to have memory or concentration problems.

– Twice more likely to report chronic pain or bladder/bowel issues.

– 1.7 times more likely to experience depression or anxiety.

These early symptoms are consistent across gender, ethnicity and socio-economic backgrounds, according to the study which was published in Annals Of Clinical And Translational Neurology.

Researchers hope the finding will help medics spot people at high risk of MS, a condition which affects the brain and spinal cord.

There is no cure for MS but treatment can often help manage symptoms, which include: fatigue; vision problems; numbness or a tingling sensation in different parts of the body; being uncoordinated; muscle cramps, spasms and stiffness; bladder problems and issues with memory or concentration.

“This is the strongest evidence yet that MS gives us clues years before diagnosis,” said Ruth Dobson, professor of clinical neurology at Queen Mary and lead author of the study.

“If doctors know what to look for, they can potentially spot the disease earlier and act to start treatment before significant damage is done.”

Ben Jacobs, clinical lecturer in neurology at Queen Mary and co-author on the study said: “Our study shows that the very earliest features of MS are similar regardless of someone’s ethnic or socio-economic background.

“Efforts to detect MS earlier or identify people at high risk should therefore be inclusive and representative of the whole population.”

open image in gallery People with MS were also more likely to have concentration or memory problems in the years before diagnosis ( Alamy/PA )

Commenting on the study, Dr Catherine Godbold, senior research communications manager at the MS Society, said: “Understanding more about the early signs of MS could help speed up MS diagnosis and get people onto treatments sooner.

“This can help to slow down disease progression and prevent disability.

“So, we’re really pleased to see these early symptoms being studied in a large, diverse group.

“Over 150,000 people live with MS in the UK, and the condition can affect all communities, ages, ethnic backgrounds and genders.

“But almost everything we know about how MS develops is based on people of white ethnicity.

“Research like this is crucial in helping us ensure healthcare services can benefit everyone living with MS and those at an increased risk of developing the condition, regardless of their background.”