New study finds over-the-counter treatment could help prevent COVID
A nasal spray antihistamine was found to reduce rates of illness in a midstage trial
An over-the-counter nasal spray has been found to reduce rates of COVID-19 infections and common colds in a midstage trial.
In the study conducted by German researchers and published in JAMA Internal Medicine, 450 volunteers used either an azelastine nasal spray, typically used to ease allergy symptoms, or a placebo spray three times a day for 56 days.
During that time, COVID infections were confirmed in 2.2 per cent of the participants in the azelastine group and 6.7 per cent of those in the placebo group.
The azelastine group also had fewer symptomatic COVID-19 infections, fewer confirmed respiratory infections, and fewer infections with rhinoviruses, the most common cold-causing germs.
In the treatment group, 1.8 per cent developed a rhinovirus infection, compared to 6.3 per cent in the placebo group, the researchers found.
If further research confirms these findings, “azelastine nasal spray could provide an additional easily accessible prophylactic to complement existing protective measures, especially for vulnerable groups, during periods of high infection rates, or before travelling,” study leader Professor Robert Bals of Saarland University Medical Centre said.
