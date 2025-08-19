Why the size of your neck could reveal hidden risks to your heart health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The size of a person’s neck relative to their body can predict various health markers, studies have found.

Research has shown that the size of a person’s neck in proportion to their body can be an indicator of health, linked to factors such as cardiovascular risk, nutritional status, and even the likelihood of death.

Doctors are increasingly looking beyond body mass index (BMI) and waist size to better understand how fat distribution in the body affects health.

One area that has become increasingly studied is neck circumference, which can act as a simple measure of upper-body fat.

Research suggests that people with a larger neck size may be more likely to develop cardiovascular problems.

Scientists believe this could be because fat stored in the upper body releases more fatty acids into the bloodstream compared with fat stored lower down, placing greater strain on the heart.

Findings from the long-running Framingham Heart Study and other research projects have linked a thicker neck with higher rates of diabetes, insulin resistance and high blood pressure – all of which are key risk factors for atrial fibrillation (Afib), a common heart rhythm disorder.

Importantly, these associations remain even when BMI and waist measurements are taken into account, suggesting that neck size provides unique insights into health risks.

The NHS says Afib is a type of heart rhythm problem where your heartbeat is not steady.

The main symptoms of atrial fibrillation include an irregular heartbeat, heart palpitations, and a heartbeat faster than 100 beats per minute.

A large neck has also been linked to a higher chance of obstructive sleep apnoea, a condition where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep, which itself raises the likelihood of Afib.

A 2022 study in the Journal of the American Heart Association examined the data from around 4,000 people in the Framingham Heart Study.

The researchers found that men with a neck size of 17 inches or more, and women with 14 inches or more, faced a higher risk of developing Afib compared to those with smaller measurements.

The authors noted that “individuals with high neck circumference had increased risk of incident Afib compared with those with low neck circumference,” and that this was true even after adjusting for BMI, waist circumference, height and weight.

The association was strongest among participants with obesity, suggesting that neck size may be an especially important risk marker in this group.

“Our findings indicate that neck circumference potentially may be used as an easily obtainable measure for assessing risk of incident Afib” the researchers concluded, calling for further studies to explore its role in prevention and treatment.