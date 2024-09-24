Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



New York officials announced an “imminent threat” to public health this week after a resident died from the state’s first case of mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, in nearly a decade.

The deceased individual was a resident of Ulster County, two hours north of New York City. The case, the state’s first human case since 2015, was confirmed earlier this month.

“We’ve been informed this patient has passed away from EEE, we extend our sympathies and our hearts go out to their family,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

Eastern equine encephalitis is a rare but severe viral disease, spread by infectious mosquitoes. Approximately 30 percent of those who contract EEE die from the disease, and survivors are often left with neurologic problems. There are no vaccines or medications to treat or prevent it.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, pictured in July 2023. Hochul activated multiple agencies to expand access to insect repellent at affected parks and increase public awareness using signage and social media. She said keeping New York safe is her ‘top priority’ after first death from eastern equine encephalitis in decade ( REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo )

State Health Commissioner Dr James McDonald issued the declaration to unlock state resources and help support response to the virus, including continued efforts to spray for mosquitoes through the end of November.

“Eastern equine encephalitis is different this year,” McDonald said in a statement. “While we normally see these mosquitoes in two to three counties each year, this year they have been in 15 counties so far, and scattered all over New York State. “

Governor Hochul activated multiple agencies to expand access to insect repellent at New York parks and campgrounds, and to increase public awareness of the threat by placing signs at potentially vulnerable sites.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority,” Hochul said.

A mosquito is held up for inspection using a pair of tweezers in September 2010. Eastern equine encephalitis is spread to humans and animals by the bite of infected mosquitoes. There are no vaccines or medicines to treat or prevent the disease. ( (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File) )

The state’s Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has consulted with local health departments in affected areas about limiting park hours and camping availability from dusk until dawn, when mosquito activity is at its peak.

While fall is officially here, mosquitoes will be a threat to New Yorkers until there are multiple days of below freezing temperatures.

Health officials have also reported cases in Massachusetts, Vermont, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, and New Hampshire. There have been at least 11 human cases across the US this year.