NHS declares first-ever ‘amber alert’ over critically low blood supplies

Letter due to go out to hospitals today

Rebecca Thomas
Wednesday 12 October 2022 12:07
Comments
The NHS has issued an urgent call for more black blood donors to help treat patients with sickle cell disease (PA)

The NHS has declared its first-ever amber alert over blood supplies, which have fallen to critically low levels.

The alert means some non-urgent operations that require blood are likely to be impacted, with hospitals advised to swap in other surgeries which do not require blood.

A letter is due to go out to hospitals on Wednesday, The Independent was told.

NHS Blood and Transplant has sent several alerts over the last year warning it was close to declaring an “amber-alert” due to low blood stocks, however this is the first time it has actually declared the alert.

In December last year, The Independent revealed the authourity, responsible for blood stocks across the NHS, had declared a major incident as supplies risked dropping below two days.

In January it sent a “pre-action” letter to hospitals asking them to avoid holding back their own blood stocks in order to help national levels.

The news comes as pressures ahead of winter continue to mount for the NHS with three hospitals declaring critical incidents in the last week over demand on emergency services.

More follows.

