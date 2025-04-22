Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new blood test capable of detecting a dozen cancers before symptoms appear is undergoing evaluation for potential use in the NHS, the UK's national healthcare system.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting announced government backing for the next testing phase of this groundbreaking technology, which can identify cancers including bowel cancer.

Speaking at an event dedicated to renaming a cancer laboratory in honour of the late Dame Deborah James, Mr Streeting emphasised the test's potential to improve England's cancer survival rates.

He stated: "Dame Deborah James dedicated her life to raising awareness for cancer and finding ways that we can beat it, so it is only right that we honour her legacy by investing in research to help stop one of the country’s biggest killers."

Dame Deborah, a prominent campaigner for bowel cancer awareness, tragically passed away from the disease in 2022 at the age of 40.

The newly named Bowelbabe Laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute in London, funded by Cancer Research UK, will be central to this research effort.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), the laboratory will house leading scientists conducting cutting-edge research.

The department also said that patients, including those with bowel cancer, could soon benefit from the test.

The miONCO-Dx blood test could lead to more cancers being detected at an earlier stage, which means treatments will be more effective, officials added.

The technology, made by biotechnology company Xgenera, was developed alongside scientists from the University of Southampton.

It works by examining the microRNA in a blood sample and uses AI to identify if cancer is present and if so, where it is located in the body.

Initial tests show the blood test can detect up to 12 common cancers – including lung, gastric, prostate, oesophageal, liver, bladder, ovarian, bowel, pancreatic and breast cancers as well as bone and soft tissue sarcoma and a type of brain tumour – and has high sensitivity, with 99% accuracy.

It was developed using data from 20,000 patients.

The technology is to be trialled in 8,000 patients thanks to a £2.4 million grant though the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and the Government.

The DHSC said that the development of the test has moved onto the next phase, the “verification and validation phase”, which will look at collating evidence to support the approval of the test for use in the NHS.

Mr Streeting, who had cancer himself in 2021, added: “We know that the key to surviving cancer is catching it as early as possible, so this government is taking the urgent action needed to make sure that happens through our plan for change, from developing world-leading technology to detect bowel cancer earlier, through to setting up hubs for the UK’s top scientists to research and treat the disease.

“And research is only one part of the work we’re doing. Our national cancer plan will transform cancer so patients can get the latest treatments and technology, ultimately bringing this country’s cancer survival rates back up to some of the best in the world.”

Professor Lucy Chappell, chief scientific adviser at the DHSC and chief executive of the NIHR, added: “Innovations such as the miONCO-Dx blood test offer an exciting new era in cancer detection with the potential for quicker, easier and more effective ways to detect cancers before they become more difficult to treat.”

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director, said: “This blood test has the potential to help us detect bowel cancer earlier and reduce the need for invasive tests, and the next step in this trial will now be vital in gathering further evidence on its effectiveness and how it could work in practice.

“Dame Deborah James was a tireless and inspirational campaigner who helped change the national conversation on bowel cancer – it’s fitting that this lab in her name will drive forward research that could help thousands more people survive the disease.”

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, added: “Bowel cancer is the second biggest cause of cancer deaths in the UK. I’m delighted to welcome the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, to the Bowelbabe Laboratory and show him the cutting-edge research being carried out in the name of the inspirational Dame Deborah James.

“She touched the lives of so many, and her legacy is supporting people affected by bowel cancer across the country.”