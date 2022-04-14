NHS care backlog grows by record high of 6.2 million

The NHS’ backlog of routine hospital care has risen to 6.2 million setting a new record, as A&E waits reach new heights.

Of the patients left waiting 299,478 patients were waiting more than one year and 23,281 patients were waiting more than two years.

NHS figures, published on Thursday, showed 22,506 people had to wait more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England in March from a decision to admit to actually being admitted. This is up from 16,404 in February and is the highest ever recorded.

A&E attendances were almost 30% higher in March 2022 compared to 2021, and the number of people being seen within four hours in emergency departments has hit an all time low of just 71.6%. The NHS’ target is to have 95% of patients seen within four hours.

As revealed on Wednesday by The Independent these figures underestimate the real scale of waits as internal data showed in just one week 25,000 patients waited for more than 12 hours after arriving at A&E.

Ambulance delays have also hit new highs as data shows for the most urgent patients, those with immediately life threatening conditions, average response time hit nine minutes and 35 seconds in March. This is against a target of 7 minutes and his the highest average on record.

For patients deemed catergory two, those with conditions such as suspected heart attacks, the average ambulance response time in March was 1 hour, which was also the longest on record.

NHS leaders have warned the continuing pressures from Covid preventing healthcare services from tackling the backlog in care.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 Chris Hopson, chief executive for NHS Providers, which represents hospitals said: "The immediate problem has basically been that we were hoping that the Omicron surge would have tailed off and that we could hit top speed on care backlog recovery.

"Instead what we’ve seen is the number of people with Covid in hospital double from 8,200 six weeks ago to 16,400 at the start of this week.

"We’ve got 70,000 staff off, 40% of them with Covid, and we’ve got 20,000 medically fit patients that we can’t discharge because of the massive increase in pressures on social care, again, significantly driven by Covid-19.”