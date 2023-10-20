Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Children are waiting years for autism and cerebral palsy treatments as NHS leaders accuse the government of ignoring warnings of a crisis in community care.

The number of patients waiting for NHS community services hit more than one million in August and a new analysis has revealed one in five of those patients are children. That was up from 940,000 in April as community services struggled to meet demand due to staff shortages.

The waits are so bad in some areas of England that a 12-year-old needing treatment might not get it until they are 16, the NHS Community Services Network warned.

The analysis, by NHS Confederation and NHS Providers, also found 34,000 children have been waiting more than 18 weeks for diagnosis and care, which is the maximum time anyone should be waiting, with the backlogs growing quickly in spinal and eye care.

Healthcare leaders have accused ministers of shrugging off their warnings over the problem and said community services were struggling to keep up with demand because of depleted staffing levels and a lack of investment to solve the shortage.

Have you been impacted by this story? email rebecca.thomas@independent.co.uk

Matthew Taylor, chief executive for NHS Confederation, which represents hospitals, community service providers and primary care, told The Independent that long waits can impact children more severely than adults because delays in treatment can have a knock-on effect on communication skills, social development and educational as well as mental wellbeing.

“We have a real and growing problem with long waits in community services, but despite repeated warnings that neglect of these vital services is having a detrimental impact on patients, these warnings seem to be met with a shoulder shrug from the government. Leaders are working incredibly hard to deliver these important services for patients but are fighting a rising tide and need help,” he said.

Between October 2022 and August this year, there was a 7 per cent increase in the number of children waiting for community care services.

According to the figures published by NHS England, there are 220,000 children on the community services waiting list, out of just over one million. The longest waits were for children needing speech and language therapy with 3,458 waiting more than a year, and 13,859 children waiting more than a year for community paediatrics which covers complex disabilities, autism, learning disabilities, and cerebral palsy.

Some 40 per cent of children on the waiting list have been left for more than 18 weeks compared to 15 per cent of adults. And backlogs are growing in children’s eyesight services which saw a 64 per cent rise and orthotics, for children needing back braces and equipment for spinal issues, which had a 55 per cent rise.

Mr Taylor called on the government to take “meaningful action” in the upcoming Autumn Statement by putting money into prevention and additional funding for trusts to tackle the elective care backlog.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive, of NHS Providers which represents hospitals, said: “Too many children and young people risk falling through gaps, particularly after the pandemic. Delays in diagnosis, treatment and care can significantly affect their mental and physical health and wellbeing. Getting help and support to children and young people in need as early as possible is vital for their future life chances and to tackle inequalities.”

He said community services were working “flat out” to see more patients however demand for children’s services was “stubbornly high” making it hard for providers to make headway while tackling staff shortages.

Sir Julian called for “cross-government” support for young people and their families while they face these long waits.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are improving support for children, young people and their families by providing around £300 million to fund a three-year Family Hubs and Start for Life programme in 75 local authorities in England, and they are already making a difference by bringing together services and support for families with babies and children of all ages.”