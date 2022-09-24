Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Patients are being “excluded” from life-saving eating disorder treatment as services are “severely underfunded”, experts have warned.

Adult eating disorder services are so “severely” underfunded and understaffed they are having to employ “rationing” measures and turn away patients, leading psychiatrist Dr Agnes Aynton has told The Independent.

Dr Ayton and 22 other psychiatrists have found just 31 per cent of eating disorder services accepted all patients regardless of the level of illness in 2019-20, according to the new research.

The researchers warned that the situation has become worse following the pandemic as it has driven a “worsening of the demand and capacity” crisis across adult eating disorder services.

Experts have called for “emergency” funding for adult eating disorder services and say services should be receiving at least £7 million per million patients each year to meet standards.

Dr Ayton warned patients “literally on death’s door” are not getting care when they need it.

In an interview with The Independent Dr Agnes Ayton said: “A lot of services are actually excluding patients. The services are so underfunded that they have to have some sort of rationing measure. rationing could be Body Mass Index.”

Under current service standards, eating disorder referrals should not refuse any patients based on their body mass index.

Dr Ayton added that since the beginning of the pandemic there has been a surge in need alongside a reduction in capacity accross teams,

She said: “What we have also shown with this paper is that services are offering substandard care. People feel they can’t meet the standards, meet some of the basic standards around managing risk safely.. patients will deteriorate and end up in a life-threatening situation will end up in an acute hospital.

According to the findings, just 54 per cent were able to offer treatment to national standards, 94 per cent had a waiting list, and just 34 per cent reported their services had seen a funding increase since 2014-15.

Tom Quinn, director of external affairs for charity Beat said: “It’s deeply concerning that adult community eating disorder services in England and Scotland are not getting the staffing or funding that they need, and this research must serve as a wake-up call for action.

“These findings highlight the lack of support for adults with eating disorders and the urgent need for investment, but given when this research was conducted we know that the situation is almost certainly worse than the one highlighted.”

According to Beat, despite guidance, patients are still being turned away from services due to their BMI or the severity of their illness.

‘I was fearing for my own life’

Joss Walden, 31, from Guilford (Joss Walden)

Joss Walden, 31 years old, was diagnosed at 15 with anorexia and quickly referred to children’s mental health services and went through several inpatient admissions.

However, she said difficulties in accessing care started when she was 18 and she “slipped through the gaps”.

She said: “Suddenly, the whole kind of approach changed and it was like just go to your GPs once a week and be weighed.”

“I was so unwell and began kind of fearing for my own life. I started ringing inpatient hospitals in London, from my phone being like, I really need some help, I need some like intensive help.”

However, when raining these services she was told her BMI isn’t low enough.

Throughout this time her mental health deteriorated “I felt too anxious too afraid. I didn’t have a team with me. It just felt so overwhelming. I was having a lot of panic attacks and things.”

When she finally got a referral to a community outpatient clinic she was at her lowest weight ever and was given high doses of antipsychotics.

“I felt like had I been seen quicker. I wouldn’t have gotten to that critical stage. And I wouldn’t have needed the tube feed.”

Since recovering Joss is now working within the NHS and runs a support podcast for those managing eating disorders.

The NHS currently monitors waiting times and performance for child community eating disorder services but it does not for adults.

Dr Ayton said for adult services patients would be waiting two years following a referral.

Eating disorders have one of the highest mortality rates compared to other severe mental illnesses.

In 2017 following the death of a young woman called Avril Hart the Parliamentary year services ombudsman published a report called “ignoring the alarms” which called for the improvement of adult eating disorder services and “parity” between child and adult services.”

A Sean Horsted, a senior coroner for Cambridge, has warned of “systemic errors” in 2020 after five inquests into the deaths of young women with eating disorders, which included his Hart.

As a result of the inquests the coroner, Mr Horstead wrote NHS England and the Department for Health and Social care services over a lack of services.

However, Dy Ayton warned services still have not achieved parity and “cannot wait another five years.”

NHS England was approached for comment.

If you’re worried about your own or someone else’s health, you can contact Beat, the UK’s eating disorder charity, 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677 or beateatingdisorders.org.uk