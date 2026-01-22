Urgent call for action as England found to be among worst in Europe for child health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Children in England are facing "some of the worst child health outcomes in Europe," prompting MPs to demand an "urgent" rebuilding of the health visiting workforce.

A new report from the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee has issued a stark warning, highlighting rising obesity levels and "uneven" vaccination coverage among infants.

The cross-party group scrutinised the critical "first 1,000 days" of a child's life, from conception to age two, concluding that government action is imperative to improve national child health.

Committee members urged ministers to expand pledges on Family Hubs, ensuring these vital support centres are accessible in every community.

Crucially, they called for an immediate effort to "urgently rebuild the health visiting workforce," which has seen a significant 43 per cent reduction since 2015.

This has resulted in a shortfall of 5,000 posts, with remaining staff managing “dangerously high” caseloads, the report states.

open image in gallery The group studied the health services available to children throughout their first 1,000 days of life - from conception to 2 years old ( PA Archive )

MPs challenged the Government to immediately commit to recruiting 1,000 more of these health professionals, who have either a nursing or midwifery qualification and additional training in public health nursing.

The report also calls for the target of giving 95% of children their routine childhood immunisations to be reinstated in the NHS.

MPs challenged the Government to commit to achieve the 95% goal by July 2029.

Committee member Paulette Hamilton said: “Children growing up in our country today stand too great a chance of becoming overweight, developing asthma or tooth decay, or catching life-threatening yet preventable diseases due to missed vaccines.

“The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health says the UK has some of the worst health outcomes for young children in Europe. This should be a source of shame.

“Over the last two decades we have seen a hollowing out of health services for infants – the Family Hubs programme still barely touches the sides of what was once provided by Sure Start centres before they were forced to close.

“And our provision of health visitor appointments is woefully inadequate in some parts of the country.”

The Birmingham Erdington Labour MP added: “This committee now calls on the Government to re-establish health visiting as a cornerstone of the state’s support for families in communities across England, offering help with perinatal mental health, advice on a range of issues on health and development and helping to get more children vaccinated against illnesses which should be all but non-existent in 21st century Britain.”

Alison Morton, chief executive of the Institute of Health Visiting, said that cuts to health visitors “have left too many families without the support they need”.

She went on: “We look forward to the Government’s response and offer our ongoing support to turn its ambition to ‘give every child the best start in life’ into reality.”

Commenting on the report, Dr Helen Stewart, officer for health improvement at the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said: “Waiting times for children’s health services are eye-wateringly high, childhood vaccination rates are plummeting, parents are often struggling to find the right support and advice, and children are being failed.

“It is imperative that we reverse the decline in children’s health to safeguard our future.”

Tamora Langley, head of policy at the Parent-Infant Foundation, added: “The Government’s 10-year health plan promised to roll out healthy babies services to every local authority, but they haven’t said when. Babies can’t wait.

“It’s key to get help fast to parents who are struggling to bond with their baby.

“This fundamental support should be available everywhere, to every family, so it’s great to see this respected Committee demand further action.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.