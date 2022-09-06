Jump to content
How to heal the NHS: Sign up to our free virtual expert panel event

The Independent’s health correspondent Rebecca Thomas will be hosting an expert panel examing the future of our national health service

The Independent
Tuesday 06 September 2022 10:22
<p>How to heal the NHS</p>

How to heal the NHS

(The Independent )

The concerns about the state and stability of the NHS were deeply entrenched before 2020 and then of course the pandemic hit.

The additional pressures and longer waiting times for appointments and treatment have only grown following a time when the NHS staff have experienced stresses like they never have before.

The situation has led to increased fears of privatisation and increasing staff shortages as so many seek work elsewhere.

But where does this leave our national health service and what does the future hold for a life saving institution which is struggling to survive itself?

Join The Independent’s latest panel discussion as part of our virtual event series where our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas will ask a panel of experts including Dr Alexis Paton, director at the Centre for Health and Society, and Hannah Barham-Brown, a GP and also deputy leader of the Women’s Equality Party, about how they think the NHS can be healed and how it’s future can be secured.

Have your opporuntity to listen to the experts speaking exlcusivly with The Independent on this topic and have the chance to ask them a question either pre submitted ahead of the event or during it using the Q&A box on the Zoom.

To find out how to sign up to the event for free click here

