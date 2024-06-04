Major cyber attacks halts blood tests at NHS London hospitals

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two large London hospitals have been hit by a ”major” cyber attack according to emails seen by The Independent.

In staff message on 3 June Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital said “Synnovis, the pathology provider, for both King’s and Guy’s and St Thomas’ informed us of a major incident with ICT systems.”

As a result GSST has declared an incident and told staff to prioritise urgent and emergency result requests.

It has advised staff should only request emergency blood tests for patients needed transfusion.

In a separate message Synnovis said its IT systems suffered a “malware attack” which is affecting all services.

“It said there would be delays patients receiving results and GPs have been asked to cancel all non urgent blood test appointment...

“Given the nature and magnitude of this attack, this is an evolving situation.”

More to follow...