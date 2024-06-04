Major cyber attacks halts blood tests at NHS London hospitals
Two large London hospitals have been hit by a ”major” cyber attack according to emails seen by The Independent.
In staff message on 3 June Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital said “Synnovis, the pathology provider, for both King’s and Guy’s and St Thomas’ informed us of a major incident with ICT systems.”
As a result GSST has declared an incident and told staff to prioritise urgent and emergency result requests.
It has advised staff should only request emergency blood tests for patients needed transfusion.
In a separate message Synnovis said its IT systems suffered a “malware attack” which is affecting all services.
“It said there would be delays patients receiving results and GPs have been asked to cancel all non urgent blood test appointment...
“Given the nature and magnitude of this attack, this is an evolving situation.”
More to follow...
