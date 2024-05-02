Is NHS psychiatric care on the brink of collapse? Sign up to our free panel event

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A crisis is deepening in NHS psychiatric care - but how can we turn the tide and stop a total collapse?

Join The Independent’s health correspondent Rebecca Thomas and a panel of experts as they dive into the heart of the issues plaguing the NHS’ mental health services.

This exclusive event comes after joint Independent/Sky News investigation Patient 11 uncovered 20,000 sexual abuse, harassment and assault complaints involving both patients and staff in more than 30 NHS mental health trusts in England since 2019.

Sparked by the testimony of former patient Alexis Quinn, who joins our panel, the investigation has prompted accusations by healthcare professionals that NHS psychiatric care in England is in a state of “collapse,” due to “unsafe” mixed gender care spaces, inadequate safeguarding protections and bed shortages.

Alexis Quinn is an autism campaigner, activist and manager at the Restraint Reduction Network, a charity with an ambitious vision to eliminate the unnecessary use of restrictive practices in health, social care and education.

A former GB youth swimmer and school teacher, Alexis was treated appallingly within the UK’s mental health system and detailed her escape in memoir Unbroken. After a breakdown, Alexis voluntarily went into an NHS respite facility for three days, only to be sectioned for three and a half years.

Not only was her autism missed, leading to her being restrained and put in solitary confinement; she was also put on mixed gender wards, and sexually attacked.

Also on our panel is Nil Guzelgun, Head of Policy and Campaigns at leading mental health charity Mind. She leads Mind’s influencing work focused on mental health and the wider social determinants of mental health.

The event will be hosted on Zoom and will last one hour. It will take place on Thursday May 23 and will start at 6.30pm BST.

Once signed up you will be able to ask questions to the panel. You can also post questions in the comments of this article.

For more information and to sign up for a free ticket click here.