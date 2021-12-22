NHS plans for ‘mini-Nightingale’ hospitals in car parks in battle against Omicron

NHS hospitals have been asked if they can host temporary “field” hospitals amid fears over bed capacity as Omicron admissions rise.

Senior NHS sources have said all hospitals nationally have been asked if they could host these temporary facilities, which could be run like “mini Nightingale hospitals” in their car parks.

However, several trust leaders said it was not clear how these temporary hospitals would be actually be used and that it was highly unlikely the NHS would be able to staff them.

The Nightingale hospitals were large field hospitals built in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Cumbria, Exeter, Harrogate, London and Manchester during the first Covid wave.

However, the hospitals were not widely used during either the first or second waves and were wound down earlier this year.

The plans, first reported by the Health Service Journal, comes amid rising concerns over the coming wave in Covid admissions in January. According to the HSJ report, trusts were also asked to review their mortuary capacity.

Over the last week NHS leaders have been asked to submit plans to expand their bed base “in extremis” one executive said.

It comes as sources say the levels of patients in hospital who are ready to go home but haven’t been discharged is higher than ever. One source in the West Midlands said a major hospital was looking into the use of hotels to discharge patients into.

On Tuesday The Independent reported hospitals in the Midlands had been asked to prepare for a “mass casualty” event in January, and submit plans to rapidly increase beds to tackle a short spike.

It is unclear exactly how many admissions the NHS will see due to the new variant, although early data from the UK Health Security Agency has suggested the risk of hospital admission was roughly 80 per cent lower for people infected with Omicron compared with Delta, while for those in hospital the risk severe disease was roughly 30 per cent lower.

However, the scientists behind the South African study warned immunity from infection or vaccination is likely to explain some of the reduction in risk.

In the North West hospitals were told to plan for a peak in admissions which could be as high as the first wave, while sources in the North East and Yorkshire were said its peak could be anything between 70 to 200 per cent of the first wave.