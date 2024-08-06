Thousands of postmenopausal women to benefit from bone-strengthening drug on NHS

Support truly

More than 14,000 women in England who have gone through the menopause could benefit from a new drug that reduces the risk of bone fractures.

Abaloparatide – which is sold as Eladynos and made by Theramex – has been given the green light for NHS use by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

The pre-filled pen is injected into the skin at home once a day, bolstering bone density by stimulating the cells that make new bone.

Bone density starts to decline in the lead-up to the menopause because of a decrease in the levels of the female sex hormone oestrogen.

The drug has been recommended for patients at a high risk of bone fractures, with Nice estimating that it could benefit more than 14,000 women who have gone through the menopause.

This will change many thousands of lives for the better and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact it makes in communities across the country Craig Jones, Royal Osteoporosis Society

Professor Jonathan Benger, chief medical officer and deputy chief executive of Nice, said: “The independent committee heard from patients about how debilitating osteoporosis can be and how it impacts all aspects of day-to-day life, such as not going out for a walk because they are fearful of falling and having a fracture.

“This can impair mental and physical health. Our focus is on enabling access to care that improves quality of life while offering value to the taxpayer.

“Abaloparatide has been found by our independent committee to be clinically and cost effective at reducing the risk of fracture, giving people more independence and, therefore, a better quality of life.”

It is understood abaloparatide will be available to eligible patients on the NHS within three months.

Patient representative Alison Smith added: “I know the devastating impact that fractures can have on people’s lives.

“I’m delighted that there is going to be another safe and effective drug available which will hopefully stop so many people suffering the effects and fear of having more fractures.”

The Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS) welcomed the Nice decision.

Its chief executive Craig Jones said: “Considering that half of women over 50 will suffer broken bones due to osteoporosis, and the extent of disability these breaks cause, the paucity of new treatments over the last decade and a half has been a huge cause for concern.

“We, therefore, are very pleased that Nice have recommended a new drug treatment for postmenopausal women at the greatest risk of breaking bones.

“This will change many thousands of lives for the better and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact it makes in communities across the country.”

HRT should still be first line treatment for the majority of women to both prevent and treat osteoporosis in perimenopausal and menopausal women Dr Louise Newson

Dr Louise Newson, menopause specialist and founder of Newson Health, said hormone replacement therapy (HRT) should “still be the first line of treatment” for the majority of women.

“We have known since 1941 that replacing missing hormones with HRT strengthens bones and reduces risk of developing osteoporosis,” she said.

“HRT is also licensed as a treatment for osteoporosis – yet in 2023 there were 56,983 fractures and only 30 were prescribed HRT (0.05% of women). In addition to strengthening bones, HRT also reduces risk of other chronic diseases including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoarthritis, clinical depression and dementia.

“HRT should still be first line treatment for the majority of women to both prevent and treat osteoporosis in perimenopausal and menopausal women as it is safe, clinically effective and cost effective.”