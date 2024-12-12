Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The NHS is bracing for a challenging winter as health experts warn of a potential “quademic” with rising cases of flu, COVID-19, RSV, and norovirus.

Hospital flu admissions have surged by 350 per cent compared to this time last year, averaging over 1,000 daily. NHS leaders are urging eligible individuals to get their flu jab as soon as possible to ensure protection before the holiday season, highlighting the vaccine as a crucial line of defence.

This year, the NHS has expanded vaccine eligibility to include pregnant women, children, and those in clinical risk groups, alongside other vulnerable populations.

Despite over 27 million flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccinations already delivered, health experts warn of growing pressures on hospitals as winter viruses spread.

NHS GP Dr Alexander Allen told Sky News : “Flu is the cause of the rise in winter illnesses that we’ve seen in the past week, with emergency department attendances also increasing.

“Vaccination offers the best defence against these diseases, and now is the time to get protected before Christmas.”

Now we want to know: are you worried about the NHS this winter? Do winter viruses risk pushing it to its limits, or will proactive measures like vaccinations and public health campaigns provide enough protection?

Share your thoughts in the comments

