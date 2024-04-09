Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Government has been increasingly turning to private sector capacity to help prop up the NHS - but is this the right approach to cut waiting lists and improve the service?

On Monday, Wes Streeting warned the NHS will get no extra funding from Labour without “major surgery” or reform, including more use of the private sector.

The shadow health secretary has long been a staunch proponent of NHS reform. He has previously called the health service “not fit for the modern era” and said that “if the NHS doesn’t change, it will die.”

His comments have been met with anger from campaign organisation Every Doctor, which has said Mr Streeting is “attempting to make an argument for unnecessary NHS reform and privatisation by pitting one group of voters against another”.

Amid the furious back and forth, we want to know what you think. Is the NHS long overdue an organisation overhaul? And should private companies play a part in a restructure?

What changes would you make to the NHS to ensure it remains a useful part of British society?

Share your thoughts by adding them in the comments - we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

