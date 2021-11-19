A medicine which aims to boost the mobility of people with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) will soon be provided on the NHS, it has been announced.

The rare genetic condition, which gets worse over time, inhibits movement by causing muscle weakness.

Risdiplam, whose cost price is almost £80,000 per 80ml vial, will become available to roughly 1,500 SMA sufferers across the country, after NHS England struck an agreement with its manufacturer, the pharmaceutical giant Roche.