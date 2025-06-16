NHS staff slam trend of patients filming their procedures for TikTok

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leading medics have warned that patients who record their NHS medical treatment for platforms like TikTok and Instagram are creating risks for themselves and others.

The Society of Radiographers (SoR) has expressed concerns that filming NHS staff and treatments is causing unnecessary anxiety for workers during their duties. There is also a risk of patients inadvertently sharing other patients’ medical information online.

The SoR also suggests that distracting staff and causing discomfort could potentially compromise the quality of treatment provided.

In response to these concerns, the SoR is advocating for the implementation of clear and widespread NHS policies.

Many patients wanted to film their treatments or procedures to upload to social media sites such as Instagram or TikTok

These policies would aim to prevent patients from photographing or filming clinical procedures without obtaining prior permission, ensuring a safer and more respectful environment for both staff and patients.

Ashley d’Aquino, a therapeutic radiographer working in London, said a rising number of patients are choosing to film their own medical treatment for social media such as TikTok or Instagram.

She told the SoR’s Annual Delegates’ Conference that she had been approached by other members of staff, in her capacity as union rep, over patients recording some of their cancer treatment.

She added: “I had one patient whose relative started filming while I was trying to set up the treatment.

“It wasn’t the right time – I was trying to focus on delivering the treatment.

“We had another member of staff who agreed to take photos for a patient.

“But when the patient handed over her phone, the member of staff saw that the patient had also been covertly recording her to publish on her cancer blog.

“As NHS staff, we wear name badges, so our names will be visible in any video.

“It makes people feel very uncomfortable and anxious.”

A radiology department assistant from the south coast was using a cannular on a cancer patient, and the patient’s 19-year-old daughter started filming the procedure.

“She wanted to record the cannulation because she thought it would be entertaining on social media,” she said. “But she didn’t ask permission.

“In the next bay, a patient was having consent taken for a virtual colonoscopy, which is an invasive and potentially embarrassing procedure.

Filming staff could also break their privacy - or that of other nearby patients

“That could have all been recorded on the film – including names and dates of birth.

“Anyone could be in the room – you don’t know their personal story.

“There are people who come into our department who have a limited social media presence because of risks to their safety. Patients filming make them feel unsafe in their own hospital.

“I spent the weekend afterwards worrying: did I do my job properly? I know I did, but no-one’s perfect all the time, and this was recorded. I don’t think I slept for the whole weekend.”

The department assistant said she had also seen patients attempting to take photos of her department’s scanners.

“People on social media start discussing what’s going on without understanding what the scanner is or what it does,” she said.

“But they know it involves radiation. So that may create fear among people.”

Dean Rogers, SoR director of industrial strategy and member relations, said the issue affects all health workers.

“As healthcare professionals, we need to think: does that recording breach the confidentiality of other patients? Does it breach our ability to deliver care?,” he said.

“There are hospital trusts that have very good policies around patients taking photos and filming procedures.

“But this is something all trusts need to have in place. Patients shouldn’t be filming in hospitals without staff knowledge and permission.

“Hospitals need to ensure that they meet the needs of patients while also looking after staff members’ wellbeing.

“And, in this case, safeguarding the one simultaneously safeguards the other – allowing healthcare professionals to do their job in safety, while also protecting patients’ privacy and helping them to receive the best possible care.”

Ms d’Aquino said there may be some valid reasons for patients to record medical conversations.

“Patients making audio recordings of consultations, for example, can enhance their understanding and retention of medical information,” she said.

“The difficulty is that our phones have become so much a part of our day-to-day life that recording and sharing our lives has become second nature.”