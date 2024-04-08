NHS staff shown porn and offered money for sex, new figures reveal

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

NHS staff have been shown pornographic images, offered money for sex, and assaulted at work in new figures showing “despicable levels” of sexual harassment facing workers.

The Unison union said it is shocked by the findings of a wide-ranging survey of staff including ambulance workers, porters, nurses and cleaners which revealed widespread incidents of sexual harassment.

The study of more than 12,200 health workers, published on the first day of Unison’s annual health conference in Brighton, showed that one in 10 reported unwanted incidents including being touched or kissed, demands for sex in return for favours, and derogatory comments.

Sexual assault was reported by 29 per cent of respondents who had experienced harassment, while half said they have been leered at or been the target of suggestive gestures.

Incidents included a 111 adviser, herself a survivor of sexual abuse, who described being regularly harassed on the phone by anonymous callers. The only response from her managers was to be told it is just part of the job, said Unison.

The survey is the latest in a string of stories uncovering sexual harassment experienced in the NHS by staff and patients.

Last month The Independent revealed a secret report warning the NHS is failing to protect trainee paramedics from widespread sexual harassment at work.

It comes after this paper also revealed shocking levels of sexual harassment and assault experienced by mental health patients in hospitals, with thousands reporting to have been harmed.

The union’s general secretary, Christina McAnea, said: “No-one should ever have to endure such despicable behaviour, and certainly not in their place of work.

“But NHS staff often put up with this appalling abuse, not reporting it because they don’t believe they’ll be taken seriously.

“More must be done to protect nurses, healthcare assistants, cleaners and other NHS staff from sexual harassment, reassure them their complaints will be fully investigated, and action taken against the perpetrators.”

She said employers must take swift action when workers flag incidents, regardless of whether the sexual harassment has come from a patient or a colleague.

One in four of those who had been harassed said they have suffered unwelcome sexual advances, propositions or demands for sexual favours.

Christina McAnea, supporting striking ambulance workers ( AFP via Getty Images )

Crude “banter” or “jokes” were the most common issue, reported by three in five workers who had experienced some form of harassment, according to the research.

Despite the serious and even criminal nature of some of the incidents, half the staff had not reported sexual harassment to their employer, mainly through fear of being considered “over-sensitive” or a feeling that their employer would not act on their complaint.

One worker responding to the survey said: “I have witnessed complete blurred boundaries, observed kissing, men grabbing colleagues from behind and pushing themselves into them. There have been foot rubs, massages.

“I’ve experienced someone inappropriately stroking my arm, someone sneaking up behind me and jabbing their fingers into my ribs, and someone slapping my bum. I even had someone pushing a lock of hair behind my ear when I was alone with them.” (Pathology technician, Yorkshire and Humberside).”

Another staff member who works for NHS 111 said members of the public frequently try to use the service as a sex line.

“Sometimes I have to go through an entire call and assessment with a patient about a personal issue whilst they are making sexual comments and crude jokes the entire time,” the said.

One nurse working in the West Midlands said: “I’ve had comments about my hair, how I look and how they would love to have sex with me, which reminded me of when I was raped at a young age by a male patient.”

Royal College of Nursing chief nurse Professor Nicola Ranger said: “These figures paint an incredibly disturbing picture. Nursing staff should be able to come to work and expect the NHS to be a safe place – and not face the risk of assault, harassment, or abuse.

“Employers must do all they can to protect staff as they do their jobs and create an environment where they can confidently report incidents and know they will be taken seriously, and all appropriate action will be taken.

“Otherwise, our health and care service will suffer the effects of even more nursing staff leaving the profession.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “Sexual violence or misconduct of any kind is unacceptable and NHS organisations have a responsibility to protect both staff and patients.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach and will continue to work with the NHS to ensure that they are taking measures to stop sexual assaults from happening and to ensure staff feel comfortable raising concerns.

“We encourage any member of staff who have faced these issues to report it within the NHS, and to the police.”