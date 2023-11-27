NHS strike breakthrough as consultants’ union agrees new pay deal with government

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NHS consultant strikes could be set to end after the government and medical unions reached an agreement for members.

Consultants have been offered a new pay deal which could see some get an overall increase in their pay of 19 per cent according to the BMA, while others will get a minimum of 6 per cent.

The agreement will see some consultants’ salaries increase by £19,459 compared to 2022-23 and others by £5,965.

The overall pay increase for consultants will vary, while some will receive the minimum of 6 per cent others will receive 12.8 per cent, the BMA said. The increase will depend on what stage of their career a doctor is at.

The British Medical Association and Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association have agreed to recommend a new pay deal to their members following a month of negotiations with the government.

Union members will have to vote and if the offer is accepted it will mean the end of consultants strikes.

Dr Vishal Sharma, BMA consultants committee chair, said: “We are pleased that after a month of intense talks and more than six months of strike action, we never wanted to take, we have now got an offer we can put to members. It is a huge shame that it has needed consultants to take industrial action to get the Government to this point when we called for talks many months ago.”

Victoria Atkins, new secretary of state for health and social care (PA Wire)

“We also now have commitments to reforming the pay review process, which has been a key ask from the profession throughout our dispute. Only by restoring the independence of this process can we hope to restore consultant pay over the coming years.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Ending damaging strike action in the NHS is vitally important if we want to continue making progress towards cutting waiting lists while making sure patients get the care they deserve.

“This is a fair deal for consultants who will benefit from major reform to their contract, it is fair for taxpayers because it will not risk our ongoing work to tackle inflation, and most importantly it is a good deal for patients to see the end of consultant industrial action.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins added: “If accepted, it will modernise pay structures, directly addressing gender pay issues in the NHS. It will also enhance consultants’ parental leave options.

“Putting an end to this strike action will support our efforts to bring down waiting lists and offer patients the highest quality care.”

New pay scales under proposed deal according to the BMA (BMA )

Close to one million patient appointments have been cancelled due to strike action since last year and costs to NHS hospitals have reached £1 billion.

As part of the agreement, the BMA has agreed to not enforce minimum pay rates for consultants to work during junior doctors’ strikes.

Responding to the news, Matthew Taylor chief executive for NHS Confederation which represents hospitals said: “The BMA, HCSA and government are to be congratulated for reaching a resolution for this long-running dispute which has such an impact on patients and the NHS, as well as on senior doctors themselves.

“NHS leaders will hope that BMA and HCSA members will vote to accept the offer made to them by the government so that further disruption to patient care can be brought to an end.”

Talks between the Government and specialist, associate specialist and specialty doctors (SAS) and junior doctors are ongoing.