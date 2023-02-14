Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of patients are being forced to wait more than 18 months for treatments such as knee and brain surgeries as the health service is set to miss its flagship target because of NHS strikes.

NHS England last week claimed that it was “on track” to hit the mandated target but senior sources have warned that prolonged walkouts and unprecedented emergency care demand means that is now unlikely.

They say up to 10,000 patients are still likely to be waiting to be seen by the end of March due to the knock-on effect of 140,000 appointment cancellations due to strike action, with more walkouts planned.

One trust leader said they feared more urgent cases could be deprioritised in a bid to clear the backlog.

Sir Julian Hartley chief executive for NHS providers, which represents NHS trusts across the country warned that leaders were “cautious that efforts to bear down on the backlogs could be undercut by the escalating industrial action and vast workforce shortages”.

He urged the government to open talks with unions now over the pay offer for this financial year.

The most recent NHS data shows that 51,000 patients were waiting more than 78 weeks in December up from 44,000 in November. However, this is down from around 140,000 last year.

In January, NHS leaders sent a letter to all trust directors requiring them to ensure all patients on their 78-week waiting lists were booked for an appointment or treatment before the end of April.

One senior NHS source said admitted that was not possible for many: “... it’s not eliminated I think the wording is virtually eliminated … when you consider strikes have accounted for around 140,000 appointments cancelled it’s not really a surprise we are where we are but I think that’s a pretty good result given where it could’ve been … It could be worse, it could be better depending on circumstances if there are more strikes before the end of March. If we have a difficult operational period.”

Trust leaders said there would be around 9,000-10,000 people still waiting more than 18 months by the end of March.

“I fear the consequence of pushing so hard on the 78 weeks there will be some skewing of clinical priorities, with clinicians who might deprioritise more clinically urgent cases,” one said.

A third NHS source said their trust was doing better than expected, but if further planned industrial action goes ahead then it would put the target “at risk”, while a trust director said a “fair few trusts [in my region] who are a way away from getting zero”.

“It would be multiple thousand [nationally] which would be my estimate,” they said.

Another leader in the southwest said their backlog was into the thousands and it meant “constantly prioritising the long waiters and those that need to be in more urgently”.

NHS England missed its previous target to eliminate the number of patients waiting for more than 104 weeks (PA)

The NHS has faced repeated strike action from nurses and ambulance workers since December with the most recent escalation resulting in the Royal College of Nursing and GMB carrying out action on the same day. Further strike action is also likely to be carried out by junior doctors following a ballot due to finish this month.

NHS director Sir Jim Mackey claimed last Thursday that the NHS remained “on track to hit our next ambition by April”, however, in a statement on Tuesday, a spokesperson from NHS England conceded that it would miss the mark.

Instead, it said the NHS remained on track to “virtually eliminate” those waiting 78 weeks for treatment by April.

“As planned, services are working hard to ensure that the number of people waiting for care continues to come down, including those who have previously chosen to wait and patients who need highly specialised treatment,” it said.

NHS England missed its previous target to eliminate the number of patients waiting for more than 104 weeks in July last year.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive at NHS Providers said: “Frontline staff have eliminated two-year waits and substantially reduced the number of people waiting over 18 months during what has been one of the toughest periods ever for the NHS.

“However, trust leaders are cautious that efforts to bear down on the backlogs could be undercut by the escalating industrial action and vast workforce shortages.

“We all know that disruption from the strikes can be averted immediately by the government talking to the unions, now, about pay for this financial year.

“We’re also looking forward to the publication of the government’s long-term, fully funded workforce plan to ensure the NHS has the resources it needs to deliver the care patients deserve.”