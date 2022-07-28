Tavistock gender clinic to be closed by NHS over safety fears

Safety concerns over the Tavistock and Portman’s child gender identity clinic have prompted NHS bosses to shut the service.

The clinic is the only gender identity service for children in the country and a damming report has found it is neither a “safe nor viable” long term option.

The interim report, by Dr Hillary Cass, has said the single service should be replaced by regional centers.

It warned children and young people are being subjected to “lengthy” waits for access gender dysphoria services during which time they may be put at “considerable risk”.

More to follow...