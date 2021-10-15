Operations at a private laboratory in Wolverhampton have been suspended after an estimated 43,000 people, mostly in the South West of England, were given an incorrect Covid test result, the UK Health Security Agency has said.

The follows numerous reports of people receiving a negative PCR test result after previously returning a positive result via a Lateral Flow Device (LFD).

The lab is owned by Immensa Health Clinic, a private company that was first established in May 2020 and later handed a £120 million contract by the government to provide testing services for the UK.

NHS Test and Trace estimate that around 400,000 samples have been processed through the lab. The 43,000 incorrect test results were handed out between 8 September and 12 October, UKHSA said.

Authorities are contacting the affected individuals who could still be infectious to advise them to take another test.

“We have recently seen a rising number of positive LFD results subsequently testing negative on PCR,” said Dr Will Welfare, public health incident director at UKHSA.

“As a result of our investigation, we are working with NHS Test and Trace and the company to determine the laboratory technical issues which have led to inaccurate PCR results being issued to people. We have immediately suspended testing at this laboratory while we continue the investigation.”

UKHSA said there are no technical issues with the LFD or PCR test kits themselves. It added that the incident was specific to the one lab in Wolverhampton, with all samples now being redirected elsewhere for processing.

However, other labs have been hit by testing issues in recent weeks. On Friday, West Berkshire Council said that some of the tests at the Newbury Showground testing site, operated by the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), “have had results sent out that may have incorrectly shown as negative for Covid-19”.

“After receiving reports from local residents in recent weeks that there were concerns about the accuracy of test results from the site, we passed these concerns onto the DHSC for further investigation,” the council said in a statement.

“The DHSC has now confirmed that a number of sites nationally may have been affected by this issue, including the one at Newbury Showground.”

Those who received a negative result for a PCR test between October 3 and 12, as well as their close contacts, were “strongly” encouraged by the local authority to take another test.