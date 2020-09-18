Landmarks across England to light up blue to mark 73 years of the NHS

Landmarks across England will be lit up blue on Saturday to mark 73 years since the NHS was founded and thank the staff for their contribution during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 70 sites that will be illuminated across England include the Wembley arch, the Liver building in Liverpool, Salisbury Cathedral and vaccination centres. Football stadiums, town halls, churches, hospitals and bridges will also follow suit.

The tribute comes as events are being held across England to commemorate health workers who have lost their lives to the virus.

NHS Chief People Officer, Prerana Issar, will attend a memorial service at the London Blossom Garden at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford on Saturday afternoon.

Issar said, "Each of the colleagues who sadly died while caring for and protecting patients represents an irreplaceable gap in a family and a workplace." Issar also encouraged everyone to take a moment on Saturday to 'reflect and remember' and 'book jabs.'

While praising the NHS, Issar also thanked other key workers, supermarket staff, child carers, public services and the public for their resilience in helping the country move forward.