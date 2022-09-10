Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The NHS accused vaginal mesh victims fighting for compensation of lying about pain, it has been claimed.

Women suing hospitals over harm following mesh operations are being subjected to “devastating” treatment, according to head of clinical negligence at law firm Lime Solicitors Robert Rose.

One woman told The Independent she was subjected to surveillance and accused of being “dishonest” by NHS lawyers during her six year legal battle.

Campaign group Sling the Mesh, which represents thousands of patients, said it has received reports of victims claiming they have been told their symptoms are psychosomatic, not convincing due to mental issues or are lying about their pain.

Have you been impacted by this story? Contact rebecca.thomas@independent.co.uk

It comes as MPs are set to hold an inquiry next week to follow up on Baroness Cumberledge’s 2020 Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety review, which looked into cases of patients being harmed by mesh procedures, sodium valproate and hormone pregnancy tests.

MPs are set to quiz the government over the continued use of sodium valporate on women during pregnancy, and will seek an update from minsiters over recommendations made in the IMMDS review.

Baroness Julia Cumberlege at the launch of the Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety inquiry

Baroness Cumberledge called for the government to launch a redress scheme for victims to give them financial support without the need to go through clinical negligence battles.

In a statement to The Independent she said: “Both during our review and since, I have been contacted by many hundreds of women who have had their lives turned upside down following their mesh procedure.

“Their stories are heart-breaking. Many have lost almost everything – their job, their partner, their mobility and independence – and they live in constant pain. For too long they have been ignored or gaslighted.

“Litigation is stressful, time-consuming and difficult. These women need and deserve compassion and practical support. The harm they are suffering isn’t their fault, and it was avoidable.

“I and others are calling for a redress scheme to give them that support without the need to prove negligence, as we recommended in our report First Do No Harm.

“Victims of the infected blood scandal are quite rightly receiving such help without having to litigate. Women who have suffered so much for so long after mesh surgery deserve the same.”

‘Worst thing I’ve ever gone through’

Lisa, whose name has been changed, launched her claim in 2016 and settled it this summer, when a judged rule in her favour.

Documents shared with The Independent reveal NHS lawyers argued she was being “dishonest” about her injuries and presented video surveillance. The judge subsequently ruled she had not been dishonest.

Speaking about her ordeal she said: “Once they decided that I’d been dishonest, it changed from admitting liability to basically working out pain levels and stuff like that, and I had to prove that I wasn’t being dishonest

“It was genuinely the worst thing I’ve ever gone through, ever. There’s not even a word that I can describe it, to say how it made me feel. The stress of it was just immense.

“When I found out I had been followed, it really affected me. I was very paranoid…when you watch a video of you being recorded, and you are unaware of it. I was just mistrusting of everything.”

Lisa says despite winning her case she was not offered an apology by the NHS hospital and throughout the process NHS litigation were “totally unwilling to mediate”.

She said: “There’s so many other women that are going through similar, but their cases have just been dropped. They need to believe what we’re saying. It’s like literally mention mesh and the barriers go up.”

Kath Sansom, founder campaign and support group “Sling the Mesh” which represents more 9,000 injured by mesh told The Independent she’d received reports from other women who’d been accused of lying, women who’d had their mental health questioned and accused of having psychosomatic symptoms, during litigation.

She said “not only do you have your life shattered, but then you have to jump through all these terrible hoops in a court. It’s actually cruel.

“It’s all very well, with government apologising, but it means nothing. If you’re not prepared to compensate the women for how their lives have been shattered. So the apology becomes meaningless without redress.”

According to Mr Rose, there are several hundred cases due to go through the court.

He said the attitude of NHS Resolution, which deals with negligence claims for the NHS, was a “real institutional problem”

She said: “I was astonished when the IMMD report came out that you’d expect to see a change of tone (from the NHS) at the very least, but not at all.”

He said it was “devastating for his clients” adding “this litigation feels very different. It’s the litigation of, of the old days where the parties don’t really cooperate, it’s just a war of attrition.

An NHS Resolution spokesman said: “We are unable to comment on individual cases but we would stress that all claims we receive are treated equally and assessed in line with the law.”