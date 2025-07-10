NHS waiting list falls to lowest level in two years - but doctors’ strike threatens to reverse it, experts warn
NHS waiting list for England has dropped to 7.36 million, new data reveals
The NHS waiting list in England has fallen to its lowest level in two years - but doctors' strikes threaten to stall progress, health leaders have warned.
The waiting list for routine hospital treatment in England is down for the second month in a row, NHS figures show, with an estimated 7.36 million treatments waiting to be carried out at the end of May.
That relates to just under 6.23 million patients – down from 7.39 million treatments and just over 6.23 million patients at the end of April.
These are the lowest figures since March 2023 for treatments and April 2023 for patients. The list hit a record high in September 2023, with 7.77 million treatments and 6.50 million patients.
The news comes after resident doctors announced a five-day strike on 25 July over pay.
Daniel Elkeles, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospitals in England, said: “These figures show NHS staff are working flat out to deliver more care to patients with waiting lists falling and tests, checks and treatments soaring despite record levels of demand.
“A&Es faced their busiest month ever and ambulance services are still under huge strain, despite pulling out all the stops to see the sickest patients sooner. There’s been no let-up for under strain mental health or community services either.
“Trust leaders now face the bleak prospect of a full five-day walkout by resident doctors jeopardising this hard-won progress to cut waiting lists and efforts to see patients quicker. The focus now will be on planning to ensure services are as safe as possible for patients.”
