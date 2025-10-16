Huge demand for popular new drug behind long NHS waiting lists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NHS waiting lists are experiencing a significant surge, driven by increased demand for weight-loss medications and assessments for conditions like autism and ADHD, a new report reveals.

Children in England are particularly affected, with the community care waiting list for young people soaring by 58 per cent since 2022. This contrasts sharply with a 23 per cent rise for adults over the same period, according to a study by the Nuffield Trust and the Health Foundation.

More than half (55 per cent) of these children and young people are awaiting community paediatric services, specifically for developmental issues or disabilities. These crucial services encompass neurodevelopmental assessments, vital for diagnosing and managing conditions such as autism and ADHD.

The report said: “This may partly explain the overall growth in the waiting list for children and young people’s services, as we have previously reported a surge in demand for referrals and assessments for these conditions.”

The demand for weight-loss jabs is helping to drive up NHS waiting lists, according to a new report ( ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images )

The study further found that 21 per cent of children and young people on the waiting list are waiting for speech and language therapy services, such as for patients with communication, eating, drinking and swallowing problems.

Some 6 per cent of children on the waiting list are waiting for physiotherapy, 6 per cent for audiology services and 6 per cent for occupational therapy.

Overall, waits for children and young people are much longer than for adults, with almost one in four waiting more than a year and one in 15 waiting over two years.

The report also looked at adults and found 44 per cent of those on the community waiting list are waiting for musculoskeletal services such as for bone, joint or muscle pain.

However, the largest percentage increase of any community service occurred in weight management services for adults (512 per cent).

The report said: “Although the absolute increase was not as high as for community paediatric or musculoskeletal services, the rapid change is worth noting, as it may relate to the recent surge in demand for GLP-1 medicines (weight-loss drugs) like Mounjaro and Ozempic for weight loss.”

The report also noted that the number of NHS staff has increased much more in hospitals than in the community.

Between 2010 and 2025, the number of nurses working in community settings increased by 1 per cent, while the number of adult hospital nurses increased by 42 per cent and children’s hospital nurses increased by 93 per cent.

Nuffield Trust fellow and author of the briefing, Jessica Morris, said: “Children across the country are waiting far too long for the community care they desperately need.

“For the families affected it can feel like life is on hold while they’re stuck waiting for support.

“To take just one example, many children on the list are in urgent need of life-changing speech and language therapy because of difficulties with communicating or swallowing.

“The increasing number of people living with long-term conditions together with our aging population mean that more and more people are likely to need support from community health services in the coming years.

“The government’s health plans recognise the importance of community services and include laudable aims to expand them, but our analysis shows how difficult realising that goal will be when existing community services are already on their knees.”