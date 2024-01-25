Highly contagious winter vomiting bug cases surge

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cases of a highly contagious winter vomiting bug continue to rise as members of the public are urged to wash their hands regularly in public places such as hospitals and care homes to help stop the spread of the infection.

Norovirus cases in the first two weeks of January were 40 per cent higher than average for this time of winter, with reports of the illness highest in adults aged 65 and over as the NHS comes under increasing pressure during the winter.

Norovirus is a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea that can be “very unpleasant” but usually goes away in about two days, although some people can end up needing hospital treatment.

It can also cause a high temperature, a headache, aching arms and legs and symptoms start suddenly within one to two days of being infected. People who get the infection are urged to rest and drink lots of fluid to avoid dehydration.

The bug can be caught from infected people and by eating contaminated food and touching contaminated surfaces such as toilet flush handles. People who get ill with norovirus should stay away from work and school until they get better.

Cases of the virus, which can sweep through care homes, hospital wards and nurseries and peak in the winter, have been rising since last year and are above pre-pandemic levels. Health experts said the rise in cases could be linked in part to the recent cold weather.

Data published by the UK Health Security Agency on Thursday showed that there were 487 cases of norovirus in the first two weeks of January - compared to an average of 349 over the same period in the past five years.

Number of people in hospital who have norovirus (PA Wire)

The “five-season average” uses data from 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2017/2018, 2018/2019 and 2022/2023.

The number of people in hospital with the illness is also rising. NHS England data published last week showed an average of 452 patients were on the wards norovirus – up 20 per cent from two weeks previous and a third higher than the same period last year.

Several hospitals have had to either close wards or restrict visiting hours due to outbreaks of the virus, cases of which have also been rising across the US, where 109,000 people are hospitalised with the illness every year.

Earlier this week visits to the Hereford County Hospital were restricted to compassionate grounds only. On Thursday East Surrey Hospital closed three wards and limited its A&E to one visitor per patient after an outbreak of the bug.

“Washing your hands with soap and warm water and using bleach-based products to clean surfaces will also help stop infections from spreading. Alcohol gels do not kill norovirus so don’t rely on these alone.”

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “These figures show this continues to be a challenging winter, with our staff facing a combination of considerable pressures including winter viruses, high bed occupancy and the knock-on effects from strikes.

Several hospitals have had to either close wards or restrict visiting hours due to outbreaks of the virus (PA Wire)

“Staff must also contend with continued issues discharging patients who are medically fit due to a lack of social care capacity and a year-on-year increase in ambulances arriving at hospitals.”

Amy Douglas, norovirus epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “If you have got diarrhoea and vomiting, you can take steps to avoid passing the infection on.

“Do not return to work, school or nursery until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped and don’t prepare food for others in that time either.”

She added: “If you are unwell, avoid visiting people in hospitals and care homes to prevent passing on the infection in these vulnerable settings.

“Washing your hands with soap and warm water and using bleach-based products to clean surfaces will also help stop infections from spreading. Alcohol gels do not kill norovirus so don’t rely on these alone.”