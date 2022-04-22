Health secretary Sajid Javid has ordered a new chair for the Nottingham maternity scandal review which is looking into hundreds of cases of alleged poor care.

In a letter published late on Friday Mr Javid said there needed to be “urgent” changes to the way the review was being carried out and this included appointing the a former NHS trust chair Julie Dent to lead the review.

The health secretary’s letter comes after more than 100 bereaved families called for the review to be overhauled and the chair replaced by Donna Ockenden who chaired the Shrewsbury maternity scandal inquiry.

The Nottingham review, dubbed an “independent thematic review”, is being led by local NHS commissioners and NHS England.

Families said to the health secretary on 7 April they had no confidence in the themematic review and called for an independent review to replace it.

In response to a letter from the families Donna Ockenden said she would be happy to lead the review subject to being asked. It is not clear whether the Department of Health and Social Care had contacted Ms Ockenden.

On Thursday families speaking with The Independent said they had not recieved any communication from the Department of Health and Social Care or NHS England since the letter was sent on 7 April.

In his response on Friday Mr Javid said: “Following discussions at both a regional and national level, it is clear that urgent changes to how the review is being delivered need to be made. A new chair needs to lead this review with sufficient senior experience to address the concerns and challenges faced at Nottingham University Hospitals, to speed up the process and to deliver a review that can bring about real change for women and babies in Nottingham.

“It has therefore been agreed that the review will now have enhanced national oversight by NHS England and NHS Improvement and I am pleased to announce that Julie Dent CBE has agreed to take on the role of Chair for this review and she will begin this work with immediate effect.”