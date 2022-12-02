Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One hundred thousand nursing staff are set to go on strike next month, the Royal College of Nursing has confirmed.

The RCN has released the list of trusts impacted by the historic action, with 44 out of 219 NHS trusts in England voting in favour of walkouts.

In Wales, staff in six out of seven health boards and all six trusts in Northern Ireland will also face strike action.

The RCN would not confirm exactly how many staff in each trust had voted for strike action, however workers have until the day of the strike to decide whether they not work and will join the industrial action.

Nursing staff working outside of hospitals, such as those in commissioning organisations called integrated care boards, have also voted to take action.

The union is set to hold its first strike day on Thursday, 15 December and its second on Tuesday 20 December.

NHS trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be negotiating in the week ahead over staffing levels with union reps over which services they can maintain.

Full list of trusts facing strikes in December:

England

Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust

Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust

Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust

Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Found Trust

Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust

Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust

The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Found Trust

The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust

Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust

Devon Partnership NHS Trust

Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust

Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

North Bristol NHS Trust

Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust

Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust

Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS

The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

West Midlands University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust

The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Wales

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board

Powys Teaching Local Health Board

Hywel Dda University Health Board

Swansea Bay University Health Board

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board

Betsi Cadwaladr University Local Health Board

Northern Ireland

Southern Health and Social Care Trust

Western Health and Social Care Trust

Belfast Health and Social Care Trust

Northern Health and Social Care Trust

South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service