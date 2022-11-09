Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nurses across the UK have voted in favour of strike action in an unprecedented move, it has been confirmed.

The majority of nurses across NHS employers balloted have voted in favour of industrial action according to union the Royal College of Nursing.

Staff in 131 NHS organisations across England, 12 in Wales, 23 in Scotland and 11 in Northern Ireland have voted for strike action.

All NHS employers in Northern Ireland and Scotland will be included and all bar one in Wales met the relevant legal thresholds.

The RCN said many of the biggest hospitals in England will see strike action following the vote, while some “narrowly missed” the legal turnout threshold.

RCN general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen said: “Anger has become action – our members are saying enough is enough. The voice of nursing in the UK is strong and I will make sure it is heard. Our members will no longer tolerate a financial knife-edge at home and a raw deal at work.

“Ministers must look in the mirror and ask how long they will put nursing staff through this. While we plan our strike action, next week’s Budget is the UK government’s opportunity to signal a new direction with serious investment. Across the country, politicians have the power to stop this now and at any point.

“This action will be as much for patients as it is for nurses. Standards are falling too low and we have strong public backing for our campaign to raise them. This winter, we are asking the public to show nursing staff you are with us.”

The initial action is expected to be taken before the end of the year the RCN said and it has until May 2023 to complete them.

This will be the first time nurses across all four nations take industrial action and comes as other unions Unite, Unison and GMB are balloting members over strike action.

The ballot was launched on 6 October and was launched after the government offered nurses a below-inflation pay award. The Royal College of Nursing is calling for a pay rise which is at least 5 per cent above inflation which currently sits at 12 per cent.

Responding to the results health secretary Steve Barclay said: “These are challenging times, which is why we accepted the recommendations of the independent NHS Pay Review Body in full and have given over one million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year. This is on top of a 3% pay increase last year when public sector pay was frozen and wider government support with the cost of living.

“Our priority is keeping patients safe during any strikes. The NHS has tried and tested plans in place to minimise disruption and ensure emergency services continue to operate.”